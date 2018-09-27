NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for Week 4

Week 3 was a bizarre week for NFL. This week was supposed to be the favourite's week. Most of the analysts picked them to win, but the week turned out to be the complete opposite. Buffalo Bills who seemed ineligible to play in NFL the first two weeks and opened the game as 16.5 point underdogs, handcuffed the more dominant and supposed super favourites Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

That Vikings defeat changed the landscapes in the fantasy world, especially in Survivor pools. 64.41% of Yahoo Fantasy players had Vikings as their pick. Not just Yahoo, the numbers are similar in various fantasy websites ESPN, CBS, FanDuel etc.

The 79,000+ people who had Vikings in our Survivor game this week: pic.twitter.com/Ha1oeaB0mF — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 23, 2018

This shows that the NFL is a week to week league. Not just the Vikings, their division rival Green Bay Packers lost to Washington Redskins, who lost to a weak Indianapolis Colts in week 2, who lost to an injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles.

The Weirdness didn't end there, the roughing the passer penalties kept on coming. There were as many as 4 roughing the passer penalties in the Monday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and the Buccaneers. After the Clay Matthews getting a head-scratching penalty in week 2, he was flagged again in week 3 making it third week in a row that Matthews got penalized. After the game, Matthews responded, "Unfortunately, this league is going in a direction I think a lot of people don't like. I think they're getting soft.".

NFL.com reported earlier today that the competition committee is unhappy with the roughing the passer penalties, but are unsure if there will be a change proposed in next week's scheduled conference call.

Anyway, on to the Week 4, the Byes start for the teams this week, Panthers and Redskins are off. But, week 4 is still loaded with some good games, especially in the prime time slot. Let's take a look at three top matchups from Week 4.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Denver Broncos (2-1) (MNF)

The Kansas City Chiefs and their dynamic young quarterback have taken the league by storm. Patrick Mahomes is already creating records. He passed the Peyton Manning's record of most Touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season by tossing 13 touchdowns in three weeks. The Chiefs have enjoyed the great success many haven't predicted. They are a top on their division followed by their this week's opponent Denver Broncos, who are coming from a crushing defeat against the Ravens in Week 3.

Chief's Defense woes, terrible Broncos O

There is nothing more to talk about the Chiefs offence; they are hands down the best offence in the league. They have playmakers in every spot of the offence. But the defence, as expected before the start of the season, has been a colossal disappointment. The first three weeks the offence raced up to fast starts getting three touchdown leads against the opponents in the first half, but the defence lets the teams come back and close the gaps.

It happened in all three weeks. The Chiefs were able to get past the game thanks to an unfortunate injury to the 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garropolo, who was mounting an improbable comeback before getting hurt. 49ers outscored Chiefs 17-3 in the second half. If the Chiefs defence does not start picking it up things are going to turn to soar for Chiefs rather quickly.

The real test for the Mahomes and the offence start this week. Mahomes and the rest of the offence did not face a top-shelf defence. They faced two good, but injury-riddled Chargers and Steelers defences and another sub-par 49ers defence who saw their star players got injured against the Chiefs. That is going to change this week as the Chiefs will be travelling to their division rivals in Denver Broncos.

Broncos boast one of the best defences in the league. Von Miller looks as dominant as ever who leads the league with 4 sacks and should be an early candidate for the defensive player of the year award. It will not be that easy for Mahomes this week as he will be on the road in one of the toughest atmosphere's to play in prime time against a top-shelf defence.

This could also be considered as a bounce-back game for the defence as they face a sub-par offence in Denver led by Case Keenum, who hasn't really replicated his last year's success with Vikings. But, the Broncos offence came from behind at home in the first two weeks to win, which could be easy to replicate against this porous Chiefs defence.

Keenum, who had an amazing year last year with Vikings tossing 22 Touchdowns to just seven interceptions, already threw for 5 interceptions this year so far. Last week, after starting strong against the Ravens the offence fell flat after the 14-0 start. The O-line could protect Keenum, The running game was almost non-existent, largely thanks to the ejection of rookie undrafted sensation Phillip Lindsay.

The Broncos defence and Keenum need a lot of help and better play from the O-line, holding their line and avoiding penalties. Emmanuel Sanders, who has been his favourite target out of the slot, also could use help from the fellow receivers, especially the veteran Demariyus Thomas.

Fantasy Outlook

Must Start:

Chiefs Skill Position players: It is tough to sit any Chiefs skill position players until proven otherwise, which could very well be this game.

Emmanuel Sanders: Sanders has been clearly the favourite target to Keenum, who can be a threat in both passing game and the ground game.

Under-the-Radar:

Case Keenum: Keenum could be a good streaming option this week, or a must-start in DFS leagues. After two back to back disappointing games in fantasy perspective, he will be available for cheap and help use those extra resources for other positions.

Caution:

Patrick Mahomes: This will be the real test for Mahomes and the offence against a Top defence.

Denver Broncos Defense: well, Patrick Mahomes. As good as this defence is, it is tough to ignore a fearless quarterback like Mahomes. If the defence slips up just for a second, he will make them pay.

Prediction

The Chiefs have rough three-game stretch starting against Denver Broncos in Denver, followed by Jaguars at Home and again on the road against Patriots. The Broncos would like to continue their home streak and have an advantage by remaining undefeated in the division. The game will come down the battle of two Kliff Kingsbury Quarterbacks in college, Case Keenum and Patrick Mahomes, I will go with the one that is creating record now instead of the one that created before.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

