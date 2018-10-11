NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups from Week 6

Vinay Kanakadandila FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 22 // 11 Oct 2018, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Upsets continued in week 5 of NFL, Records were created, Chiefs and Rams remain undefeated and finally the Arizona Cardinals registered their first win, the last team in this season to register at least one win.

The Jaguars who had a great shot at shutting out Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, got stumped by Bad Blake and their own offensive problems. The defense tho still had a partial success by restricting the dynamic young QB Mahomes, who did not throw a touchdown pass but had two interceptions, the first two this season.

The success of Chiefs has already been rewarded with their Week 7 matchup against a surprising Cincinnati Bengals has been flexed to prime-time slot on Sunday. Now Chiefs will be playing in Prime-time two weeks in a row and still many more to come.

But, the best moment of week 5 came on Monday night when Drew Bress surpassed Peyton Manning, who congratulated Brees in this amazing video, for the most passing yards in the history of NFL. He did so with a 62 yard touchdown pass, the most Drew Brees way to do so. This record just proves it how underrated Drew Brees really is. Brees should be in the Greatest of All Time conversation along with the likes of Favre, Brady, Rodgers and Manning (Peyton, Not Eli, sorry Giants fans).

The best of all this is that couple of Brees fans have walked 71,941 yards, that is almost 41 miles to see Brees break the record. Kudos Guys, Take a Bow!

A full recap of our 71,941 yard #BreesAThon in honor of @drewbrees breaking the record 🏆 (via @JulianaWDSU)pic.twitter.com/Im1IKjkMh5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 9, 2018

Now on to week 6, we have some exciting matchups, including the 2 division matchups that are crucial with playoff complications and one could be AFC Championship game. Also, we have a London Game this week, Raiders host the Seahawks, thankfully it is at noon kickoff instead of early morning as other London games start.

1 / 4 NEXT