NFL 2020-21: Will Deshaun Watson get his trade?

Two weeks ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is “extremely unhappy” and wants out of Houston.

The Clemson University product enjoyed himself a career year (4,823-yards; 1st in NFL). Nevertheless, Watson has been left disappointed with the way the Texans franchise is being run and upset that he wasn't consulted over DeAndre Hopkins' move to the Arizona Cardinals.

Watson was also left bemused when the Texans ignored his plea for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy to be hired as a direct replacement for the outgoing coach, Bill O'Brien.

All this combined with the fact the Texans (4-12) endured a torrid 2020, a season in which they finished 3rd in the AFC South, has seemingly forced Watson into a dramatic u-turn regarding where he sees his future.

Thread on Deshaun Watson's 2020 season. The Texans front office wasted a career year loaded with some of the most batshit insane playmaking this generation will ever see. pic.twitter.com/2dmz8FHUpu — Johnny Kinsley (Obviously Loyal Bills Fan) (@Brickwallblitz) January 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson is the face of the Texans franchise and put ink to a staggering four-year, $156 million contract extension during the offseason. But when you consider the way he's been treated behind the scenes, it's easy to understand why he might feel disillusioned about his position at present.

It's much harder to fathom why Texans owner, Jill McNair neglected to involve her star man in discussions/decisions about the direction of the offense in the first place - not great planning from Houston (again)!

Could Watson actually leave the Texans?

What will be Deshaun Watson’s next team?



Carolina Panther +600

Miami Dolphins +650

Atlanta Falcons +700

New York Jets +750

Denver Broncos +800

Las Vegas Raiders +800

New Orleans Saints +800

Chicago Bears +900

New England Patriots +900

San Fransisco 49ers +1000 pic.twitter.com/FTaPW8ToW4 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 19, 2021

In previous years, it would have been speculative to think a player of Watson's caliber could ever eek his way out of such a big-money contract.

Advertisement

But player-power is at an all-time high in the NFL, and if the Texans star decides to throw his toys out of the pram, Mcnair might well have to give in to his demands (certainly not without a fight though).

Watson's $45 million contract includes a 'no-trade clause' meaning the player is not allowed to be traded without his personal consent.

Watson himself would have to sign off on any deal, which might put him in the mire with Texans' fans, but does also mean he has the ultimate say on his future.

So, the only real questions to ask are, can the Texans afford (financially) to lose their best player, and could any franchise actually afford to put Watson on the books?

The answer to both is - yes!

The Texans – should they allow Watson to leave – would only lose $5.66 million in cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. A nuisance, but a manageable hit, especially if it gets an unhappy player out of the locker room – we all know how contagious they are.

Concerning which franchise could afford to make the trade – most could: Watson is on a huge contract and McNair and the Texans board room would want heaven and earth in any deal taking him away from Houston.

But it's manageable if team-X is willing to a) trade a star of their own, and b) give up a couple of draft picks.

Advertisement

A QB with the talent of Deshaun Watson has never been traded this soon after penning a megadeal. But we've seen two of the very best players in their respective positions: safety, Jamal Adams ditch the Jets for the Seahawks, and wideout, Odell Beckham Jr ditch the Giants for the Browns soon after agreeing on new contracts.

A quarterback doing it is unheard of... but the game is changing and I personally wouldn't rule anything out.

Where will Watson end up?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

It's early doors so it's impossible to say where Watson will ply his trade next season.

There are some obvious landing sports for the talented QB though, namely: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts (Rivers just retired), Washington Football Team, Miami Dolphins (rumors circulating that Tua hasn't impressed), Chicago Bears (rumor is that Trubisky has played his last game as a Bear), New Orleans Saints (if this really is the end of Breesus), and maybe even the New England Patriots.

One thing is for sure, it's going to be a fun offseason!