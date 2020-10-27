Tom Brady and Buccaneers offense dominates in their victory over the Raiders.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out and showed the NFL that they were here to compete.

Tom Brady wants to prove a point this season and he's showing once again that he can handle Father Time. The Tampa Bay offense is clicking at the right time before adding another weapon. Tampa's defense is a huge key to their recent success.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the football. Las Vegas needs help on the defensive side of the ball. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has done everything he can to win football games. The problem that Carr is running into is that his defense is letting him down.

5. The Raiders need to focus on defense in next year's NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is giving up 32.8 points per game this season. This would make it hard for even the best offenses in the NFL to win football games. Many Las Vegas fans are blaming defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who could be sitting on a very hot seat if this continues.

Las Vegas ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed, yards per play, and passer rating allowed. The Raiders defense also ranks last in the NFL in sacks and takeaways.

If the Raiders are going to stick with Guenther as their coordinator then they need to draft defense with majority of their picks next year.

4. Scotty Miller is the dark horse in the Buccaneers' passing game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiving corps consists of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, new addition Antonio Brown, and two talented tight ends. One player that many people don't talk about is Scotty Miller.

Miller actually leads the team in receiving yards and could turn into Brady's new Julian Edelman. Miller will open up more once Antonio Brown enters the line up.

Miller may turn into a ghost to defenses because of the other big-name wideouts. Everyone is banking on Evans and Godwin being open more, but Miller could benefit the most out of this signing.

Miller had a huge game against the Raiders on Sunday. He hauled in six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, and seems to have great chemistry with Brady. Look for Miller to have more big games after Brown starts playing.

3. Raiders need another receiver to help Derek Carr

The Raiders have good wide receivers, but they do not have a true No. 1 wideout. Tight end Darren Waller leads the team in targets, receptions and yards this season.

Darren Waller reacquaints himself with the end zone.#TBvsLV | #NationalTightEndsDay | FOX pic.twitter.com/fcwJbv34sh — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 25, 2020

Nelson Agholor was brought in to be the Raiders' top wide receiver, but that has not been the case yet. Las Vegas took Henry Ruggs III in this year's draft to help out at wide receiver.

The Raiders need to find another wideout in next year's draft to add to their core group of Agholor, Hunter Renfrow, and Ruggs. Quarterback Derek Carr can only do so much; the Raiders need to get him help.

2. The Buccaneers' defense is tough

The Buccaneers' defense is currently ranked third overall in the NFL. Tampa Bay has the second-best defense when it comes to sacking the quarterback. The Buccaneers are only giving up 20.3 points per game. Their rushing defense only gives up 66 rushing yards per game. The Buccaneers' defense deserves a lot of credit for their 5-2 record.

Buccaneers defense when blitzing:

🔺 6 INTs (Most in the NFL)

🔺 15 sacks (2nd most) pic.twitter.com/P8exDlXvLN — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2020

If there is one knock on the Tampa Bay defense, it is their ability to stop the pass. The Buccaneers give up 225.3 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. When draft day comes look for the Buccaneers to strengthen their secondary.

1. Rob Gronkowski is coming out of his shell

The Buccaneers made another big splash in the offseason when they pulled Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

Tom Brady has a lot to thank for getting Gronkowski, his star tight end from the Patriots, to come back to football. The success between the two speaks for itself.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for their 92nd TD together, tying them with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the second-most in NFL history 👏 pic.twitter.com/MBCcnr3A7C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2020

After a slow start to this season, Gronkowski is starting to make an impact on football games.

It took time for Gronkowski to get into football shape, which is understandable being out of football for two years. But he's scored touchdowns in the last two games. This is a good sign for the Buccaneers. Rob and Tom have proven in the past that they can win a Super Bowl, but the difference is they are not alone on this one.