Week 8's Sunday night NFL game sees the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles go to battle at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It's the first of two meetings this season between the NFC East rivals.

The division is still up for grabs, and if the Cowboys (2-5) can steal this game from the Eagles (2-4-1), it would shake things up even more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Head-To-Head

This Sunday will be the 122nd meeting between the two historic franchises. Dallas leads the overall head-to-head 73-49.

Last season, the two teams split their two games. Both teams need a win this week. The Eagles need to win to separate themselves a little bit from Washington and Dallas in the standings. The Cowboys need to win to get back on track, because it seems like they have lost their way.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Philadelphia Eagles will be coming into this game without wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey and running back Miles Sanders. Philadelphia will turn to Boston Scott to carry the load for the Eagles rushing game. Alshon Jeffrey has yet to play a game this season. Carson Wentz and the Eagles have been leaning on their young wideouts to move the football through the air.

The Dallas Cowboys are still unsure about Andy Dalton's status for Sunday night's game. If Dalton cannot go for the Dallas Cowboys then they will turn to Ben DiNucci.

DiNucci could potentially be making his first career NFL start on Sunday and it has Cowboys fans worried about their chances. DiNucci would be making his first start with a beat-up offensive line and a running game that has disappeared.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Projected Starters

Dallas Cowboys

QB: Ben DiNucci

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

WR: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup

TE: Dalton Schultz

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Boston Scott

WR: Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, John Hightower

TE: Zach Ertz

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles are the healthier football team coming into this game.

The lack of quarterback play will haunt the Dallas Cowboys offense. Andy Dalton was listed as doubtful for the game and will more than likely be ruled out for the game.

Unfortunately for Dallas Cowboys fans, this will most likely be another long game that ends with a loss. DiNucci is being asked to step into the starting role and head into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles on the road. Not to mention, the Dallas Cowboys defense is struggling majorly. It will be too steep of a hill for the Dallas Cowboys to climb.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Cowboys 10