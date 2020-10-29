The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

The Patriots controlled the AFC East for the better part of two decades during the Tom Brady era, but times have changed and roles have reversed in this matchup. The Patriots are on a 3-game losing streak for the first time in a long time. The Bills are sitting at the top of the division. The Bills have the better quarterback and wide receivers.

Both teams are out to prove something. The New England Patriots are out to prove that this 3-game stretch does not mean anything. The Buffalo Bills are out to prove that they are the team to beat in the AFC East.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Head-To-Head

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills have met 119 times. New England has controlled the series with a record of 76-43-1 against the Bills.

Last season the New England Patriots swept the home/away matchups against Buffalo.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Team News

The New England Patriots are walking on unfamiliar ground this season. They are currently riding out a 3-game losing streak. Cam Newton has been struggling throughout those three games and it has Patriots fans on edge. The Patriots need to turn things around and this would be a great week for that.

The Buffalo Bills have important players on their injury report for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots. Buffalo has two key pieces that are questionable for Sunday's game against New England. Receiver John Brown and cornerback Josh Norman are both questionable for this Sunday's game.

The New England Patriots also have two pieces that they need to play against the Buffalo Bills. Receiver N'Keal Harry and guard Joe Thuney are both listed as questionable for the game on Sunday. Cam Newton needs N'Keal Harry to play Sunday since they're already thin with talent at the wide receiver position.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Projected Starters

Buffalo Bills

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stephon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis

TE: Tyler Kroft

New England Patriots

QB: Cam Newton

RB: Damien Harris

WR: Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, N'Keal Harry

TE: Ryan Izzo

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Prediction

Buffalo and New England are both coming into this Sunday's game with a lot that they both need to accomplish.

Buffalo is still looking for respect and to move out of New England's shadow in the AFC East. Cam Newton is coming into this game looking to redeem himself for his last three games. Josh Allen will look to show why he is the new face of the AFC East at the quarterback position.

The game will come down to the play of Cam Newton and the play of the Buffalo Bills offense. Buffalo's wide receivers are more reliable than New England's group of receivers. If the Buffalo defense can lock Cam up and prevent him from running the football they will have a good shot at winning the game.

The Buffalo Bills need to make the Patriots one dimensional and force Cam to pass the football. The Buffalo defense also needs to put the New England Patriots offense in third-and-long situations to force Cam into mistakes. In the end Buffalo's offense will control the football game and give the Bills a victory at home against the Patriots.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35, New England Patriots 14