NFL 2021 Mock Draft 1.0

All prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft have been analysed in depth. Now it’s time to predict what will happen when Thursday night rolls around as I present my NFL mock draft of the year.

There’s going to be a surprise quarterback at number three. Even though the name has gotten some steam lately, the big three receivers should go early. But considering the depth of this NFL Draft class, there could be a late run on edge rushers; I have only one running back going in the first round.

Notably, two of my top ten overall prospects will not hear their names called in the first round due to injuries. Without any concrete information on their medical history, it was difficult for me to put things into context and project where these guys could go.

As far as trades go, I have tried to stay close to what the NFL Trade Value Chart says and haven't included any picks from future years. I have done that to keep things fairly simple.

So without further ado, let's get started:

#1 2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has been the number one overall pick since we saw him carve up the Alabama defense in the National Championship game as a 19-year old freshman.

The only question then was who was going to get him. Jacksonville, after losing their final 15 games of last season, secured that right. Urban Meyer has come out of retirement for a chance to coach this guy/

To go with a lot of things I already like about this Jags’ roster, they have to a chance to build something special in Duval County. Jackson-villians are already bringing Lawrence wedding gifts.

#2 2021 NFL Draft: New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Jets fans lost their minds when their team went from seemingly sabotaging themselves to stay ahead in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes to winning consecutive games against playoff teams.

However, getting Zach Wilson as a consolation prize is more than just fine. I believe he could be a great fit for what Mike Shanahan wants to do in offense. In terms of moving the pocket of the zone -un game, Wilson has the best vision for secondary plays and could only improve the Gang Green roster.

I noted in my quarterback breakdown about how the gap between these two guys isn’t as big as some make it out to be.

#3 2021 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Speaking of great fits for a particular type of offense, nobody may do it better than Kyle Shanahan. That's because his father basically made it popular around the league, but he needs somebody to rely upon to run it.

Trey Lance was in a very similar offense at North Dakota State, where his ability to throw on the run or settle after being on the move initially were impressive, along with his 'Howitzer of an arm'.

He may only be a one-year starter, but he has clean footwork and a good football IQ. Moreover, he has a strong lower body to shrug off NFL defenders, create off-script and rip off big runs himself.

#4 2021 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

I’m sure the Falcons would love to trade out this pick and collect more assets. But with the price,, that would demand and what I perceive the teams in the quarterback market to be, I couldn’t find a suitable player for them.

Instead, they might opt for the biggest mismatch weapon in this NFL draft to add to an already great group of pass-catchers. Kyle Pitts could create doubts in the opposition defense and could threaten the seams and immediately upgrade the 26th-ranked red-zone offense.

He would be too attractive to pass up, as the Falcons won’t get out of the Matt Ryan deal for another two years.

