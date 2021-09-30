NFL 2021 Week 4: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

The two most recent first-overall picks in the draft will face each other on Thursday Night Football to open the fourth NFL weekend.

Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in 2020, while Trevor Lawrence fell right on the Jaguars' lap in 2021. When the two guys faced each other during LSU's championship run in 2019, Burrow had the last laugh. Now, in the NFL, his side is once again favorite to beat Lawrence's team, but nothing is a given at this level.

However, the most important game of the week, and perhaps of the entire regular season will be held at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Tom Brady will return to the Patriots' stadium for the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and now has to beat the team that he represented for 20 years.

Below, you can check information about where to watch the games from your favorite team. Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 4 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 4 Coverage map details

CBS, early

CBS Coverage Map for the Early games of NFL Week 4

CBS, late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of NFL Week 4

FOX, single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of NFL Week 4

NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 4

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the fourth week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

NFL Network

Thursday, September 30:

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 3:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

FOX

Sunday, October 3:

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Levi's Stadium

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together

NBC:

Sunday, October 3:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls More Belichick on Brady: "Tom's had an unbelievable career. There's not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything he's achieved and continues to achieve." More Belichick on Brady: "Tom's had an unbelievable career. There's not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything he's achieved and continues to achieve."

ESPN

Monday, October 4

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., SoFi Stadium

