5 worst moves of the 2022 NFL offseason so far

There have been some blockbuster moves for some of the NFL's biggest superstars during the 2022 offseason. We have seen Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and Russell Wilson move to new franchises, to name just a few.

While we have no doubt these stars will keep up their form with their new teams, there have been a host of questionable moves by franchises across the NFL this offseason, which they may live to regret in the months and years to follow. Here are five of the worst NFL offseason moves in 2022.

The worst moves of 2022 NFL offseason

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars signing Zay Jones

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders' Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a splash during the 2022 NFL offseason, acquiring Brandon Scherff, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones to help develop franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While some eyebrows were raised at the price the Jags paid for Scherff and Kirk, they will undoubtedly be staples of their offense for years to come, whereas the $24 million spent on Jones has to come into question.

Jones' best NFL season came back in 2018 when he went for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. He only started nine out of 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, making a move to pay him so much more questionable. Jones also plays best in the slot, where new star wideout Kirk will likely play, which begs the question: Did the Jaguars need to pick Jones up?

#4 - New England Patriots trade Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaq Mason with Tom Brady

Guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots for just a fifth-round draft selection, which had NFL fans across the league scratching their heads.

Mason is only 28 years old, which is reasonably young for an offensive lineman, and he will have plenty of football in him by the time he turns 29 in August. The move saw Mason reunited with his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, and the Buccaneers filled a need after losing their starting guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bucs have managed to fill a considerable need for pennies, and Patriots fans will be wondering why Bill Belichick traded Mason for so little compensation for such a key player in their offense.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



- Re-signed C Ryan Jensen

- Re-signed CB Carlton Davis

- Signed WR Russell Gage

- Traded for G Shaq Mason

- Extended WR Chris Godwin



Got their QB back... and their assistant GM. Since Tom Brady came back to the #Bucs:
- Re-signed C Ryan Jensen
- Re-signed CB Carlton Davis
- Signed WR Russell Gage
- Traded for G Shaq Mason
- Extended WR Chris Godwin

#3 - Arizona Cardinals re-sign Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz with the Arizona Cardinals

Following his trade to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season, Zach Ertz resigned with the team during the 2022 offseason, penning a three-year $31.65 million contract extension.

While Ertz was productive at the back end of 2021, catching three touchdowns and going for 574 yards, you have to question whether the contract given to him is too much for someone who will turn 32-years-old during the 2022 NFL season.

The money the Cardinals spent on bringing Ertz back could have gone towards re-signing elite pass rusher Chandler Jones, who now takes his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cardinals will be hoping the gamble pays off, and Ertz can continue to develop his rapport with starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

#2 - Cowboys choose Michael Gallup over Amari Cooper

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys traded perennial Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for just a fifth-round NFL Draft pick during the 2022 offseason. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have had salary cap issues for a while now, especially since making Ezekiel Elliot the highest-paid running back in football.

The move to ship off Cooper and keep Gallup, who is not only less productive but is also coming off a torn ACL, seems like a strange one to most fans. Cooper put up 1,000-yard seasons in two of his three years in Dallas, while Gallup only reached that mark in his career back in 2019.

In Cooper's absence, Cowboys fans will be hoping Gallup and CeeDee Lamb can carry the load for the receiving core, as they also lost underrated wideout Cedric Wilson. The latter joined the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Browns' decision to trade for Amari Cooper - who is under contract for 3 more years for $60M total - and moving back just 38 spots on day 3 of the NFL Draft looks like a massive steal right now.

#1 - Washington Commanders trade for Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders wanted a new face to bring in their new name and era, so they traded away multiple day-two draft picks, including a second- and third-round pick, to grab quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason.

Wentz spent only one season in Indy with the Colts under Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts whiffed at the end of the year, missing the playoffs entirely after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 18.

The 29-year-old didn't have an awful year statistically, passing for 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions, but he has proved that he can't be trusted to be a franchise quarterback. This didn't stop the Commanders from trading for him and paying him $28.2 million with $15 million guaranteed in 2022.

WrestleMania Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"Carson played good football for us.. it was a really difficult decision & at the end of the day we did what we thought was the best thing for us" ~Chris Ballard



Why do you think Carson Wentz didn't work out??

"Carson played good football for us.. it was a really difficult decision & at the end of the day we did what we thought was the best thing for us" ~Chris Ballard

#PMSLive

Only time will tell if the 29-year-old can still make it as a franchise quarterback in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see if he can topple his former team, the Eagles, twice a year in the NFC East.

