NFL 2022 season Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday 

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers get Week 2 of the NFL season underway on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off good wins over the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders respectively.

Both offenses clicked last week as Patrick Mahomes (360 passing yards, 5 TD's) and Justin Herbert (279 passing yards, 3 TD's) did as they pleased. Heading into this game, it is expected that both teams will put up points, but the Chargers will have to rely on Mike Williams and Co. as Keenan Allen is out with a hamstring injury.

Arrowhead Pride @ArrowheadPride In case you forgot what happened the last time the Chiefs and Chargers got together on a Thursday night…



We have you covered for everything you need to know - how to watch the game on Thursday, where it is played, and who the announcers are.

2022-23 NFL season Thursday Night football Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 15.

Thursday, September 15, Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET.

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

There is no coverage map as the game is exclusively on Prime Video and local markets in KTTV (FOX 11) LA; KSHB (NBC 41) KC.

What to expect from Chargers and Chiefs Week 2 NFL clash

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

In short, a lot of points. Both offenses clicked last week as the Chiefs put up 44 on the Cardinals, while the Chargers mustered 24 against the Raiders. Both teams were good defensively too, as the Chiefs conceded just 21 and the Chargers just 19.

Many were questioning just how the Chiefs offense would cope without Tyreek Hill, and that was answered on Sunday. Travis Kelce (8 rec, 121 yards, 1 TD), JuJu Smith-Schuster (6 rec, 79 yards) ,and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4 rec, 44 yards) picked up the slack.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also helped out with three catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

For the visiting Chargers, they were definitely more of a pass than a run team in Week 1. Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns as he spread the targets to all his receivers.

Keenan Allen (4 rec, 66 yards), DeAndre Carter (3 rec, 64 yards, 1 TD), Gerald Everett (3 rec, 54 yards, 1 TD), and running back Austin Ekeler (4 rec, 36 yards), all got in on the action. Ekeler also rushed for 36 yards on his 12 carries.

Division games are always entertaining and we have a tantalizing one on Thursday night as both teams will try and start the 2022 NFL year 2-0.

