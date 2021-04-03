NFL: 5 early predictions for the 2021-22 NFL season

The 2021-22 NFL Season is only five months and seven days away.

In an eventful 2020-21 NFL season, Tom Brady became a Super Bowl champion for the seventh time in his career, while the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl for the second time in their history.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to look like the faster version of the New England Patriots by winning back-to-back AFC Championships. The Bills ended their season with another blow to their NFL playoff struggles.

With everything that happened in the 2020-21 NFL season and this off-season, let's have a look at five early predictions for the 2021-22 NFL campaign.

#1 Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins came within one game of making the 2020-21 NFL playoffs. This off-season, they added one of the top wide receivers in free agency. They will also land one of the top wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brian Flores has done a tremendous job turning the Miami Dolphins's fortunes around. Following their off-season plan to add a top wide receiver for Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins landed Will Fuller and have set themselves up to land either Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith.

The AFC East could be very competitive this season. With the Patriots spending a ton of money during free agency and the Bills returning the majority of their team. Miami could be in for a fight but might win the AFC East and host a playoff game next season.

#2 The Las Vegas Raiders to finish 3-14 and have a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could have a rough 2021-22 NFL season after losing and trading away key pieces on their offensive line.

Derek Carr could have a tough time throwing the football. The Raiders wasted their money on signing Kenyan Drake instead of getting pieces they needed.

This is a make-or-break season for Derek Carr, but the Raiders have not helped him at all; if anything, they've only made it worse for him. The Chargers and Chiefs could headline the AFC West and battle for the divisional crown in 2021. Las Vegas could be picking high in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With their pick, they'll most likely draft a new franchise quarterback and trade Derek Carr. Jon Gruden could enter the 2022-23 NFL season on the hot seat, or he could step down after a disappointing campaign.

#3 New York Giants to win the NFC East and Daniel Jones to have a breakout year

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens

The New York Giants have finally landed Daniel Jones, a true top wide receiver. Adding Kenny Golladay is also a major boost to their passing attack. New York also kept Leonard Williams and added Adoree Jackson.

John Mara said there's no benchmarks into evaluating Daniel Jones this season:



"I think he does have what it takes to be a long-term winner in this league" pic.twitter.com/OcgkeS6adV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 31, 2021

The NFC East was the weakest division last season.

Dak Prescott is coming back from injury; Jalen Hurts is the main quarterback in Philadelphia, and Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter in Washington. Daniel Jones could have a breakout season in 2021 and become the best quarterback in the NFC East.

Jones is getting Saquon Barkley back and has a talented group of wide receivers. Not to mention the Giants added Kyle Rudolph, which has given Daniel Jones two solid tight ends to throw the football to. The Giants could be a scary team in the 2021-22 NFL season.

#4 Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs to watch the Super Bowl from home

Super Bowl LV

There could be two new teams in the Super Bowl in 2022. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs could make a playoff run but fall short in the AFC and NFC Championship Games, and there may not be a rematch between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs could be number one seeds in the AFC and NFC but could lose at home.

Tom Brady could win the NFL MVP Award, leading the Buccaneers to a 14-3 record. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could finish the 2021-22 NFL season with a 13-4 record.

#5 The Cleveland Browns to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

For the second straight season, an NFL team hosting the Super Bowl could play the game at home.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played at the SoFi Stadium, and the Rams could be there to compete. The Cleveland Browns could play their first Super Bowl next season.

Both Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford might be playing in their first Super Bowl. Cleveland could make it to the final but may not win Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams could hoist the Lombardi Trophy in front of their home fans. Both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford could win their first Super Bowl together.