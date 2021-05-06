5 Lowest-ranked starting quarterbacks in the NFL

In the wake of last weekend's 2021 NFL draft, NBCSports has released its updated quarterback power-rankings for the upcoming season.

Personally, I find it a tad harsh to place quarterbacks from the rookie draft class of 2021 above veteran signal-callers who have played in and won important games in the NFL.

Regardless, after reading up on the stats for each probable starting quarterback in the NFL come the autumn, let's take a look at the five lowest-ranked starting quarterbacks.

Five lowest-ranked starting quarterbacks in the NFL

In just 27 total career games, Daniel Jones has managed to...



• Throw 22 interceptions

• Record TWENTY-NINE fumbles pic.twitter.com/AYc5oO0965 — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) May 4, 2021

#1 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Over the course of his first two seasons in the NFL, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has posted an average QB rating of 58.6, making him one of the least effective signal-callers currently on any NFL roster.

That being said, Jones has certainly had issues to contend with in New York that have been outside of his control.

Last season, the former Duke Blue Devils quarterback was stuck behind the NFL's second-worst offensive line in the league and the team's star running back Saquon Barkley spent the majority of the campaign on IR. The Giants receiving corps were guilty of dropping dimes.

But Jones will have no excuses this season. The Giants' offense has been significantly upgraded during the free agency period, and another season with Jones throwing 11 TDs and ten picks is unlikely to placate the Giants' home crowd for much longer.

#2 - Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance's career at North Dakota State



⭐️ Touchdowns: 30

⭐️ Interceptions: 1 pic.twitter.com/qTgdctakQp — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

Trey Lance is included here for two reasons only.

First, he's never played a minute of football in the NFL and second, off the five QBs tipped to start games in their rookie year, that's Lance along with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones, Lance was the lowest-ranked by analysts and has arguably the least impressive statistics.

As good as Trey Lance was in 2019 (30 TDs, one INT), he's only got that one season under his belt and, as a consequence, has to make the list.

#3 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

PFF grade with Adam Gase:

(‘19-'20) Sam Darnold - 58.8

(‘16-'18) Ryan Tannehill - 59.7



PFF Grade without:

(‘19-‘20) Tannehill - 92.4 (4th)

(‘21-) Darnold - 👀 pic.twitter.com/PeIA7nzlIL — PFF (@PFF) April 5, 2021

It's impossible to argue that Sam Darnold endured a torrid time in New York with the Jets.

Like Daniel Jones, Darnold was stuck operating behind a marginally better-ranked offensive line (29th) and provided with an even worse set of receivers to aim at than his aforementioned counterpart.

There's no doubting that Darnold's return of 8,097 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions from his first three seasons in the NFL warrants him a place on this list.

But I truly believe the former Jets player could yet turn out to be a class act once he gets to grips with Matt Rhule's much-heralded offensive playbook once he clicks into gear.

His new and improved receiving unit featuring the likes of Christian McCaffrey, DJ Samuel, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. should also help him improve his numbers.

#4 - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

"The Washington Football Team has a real chance to contend for a Super Bowl in 2021 despite relying on Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback."@PFF_Sam on Washington's elite roster around Fitzpatrick 🔥https://t.co/tzEULO1uHL — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 4, 2021

Washington's new receiving core has the potential to blow the NFC East out of the water next season.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, dual-threat running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown are a stellar receiving unit on paper. So in selecting Ryan Fitzpatrick on this list, I'm well aware that I'm leaving myself open for slander.

That being said, as consistent as Fitzpatrick is, he's never thrown more than 4,000 passing yards in a season, never thrown more than 25 TDs in a single campaign, and, in a 15-year NFL career, has never lasted longer than four seasons with any one team.

A viable case could have been made for Mac Jones instead of Fitz, but there's no guarantee Mac Jones immediately ousts Newton from the starting quarterback spot in New England, so his inclusion would have sullied the list a touch.

#5 - Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston tied the league lead for the most interceptions that weren't his fault with six. pic.twitter.com/HswMFTuTwi — QB Data Mine (@QBDataMine) May 4, 2020

NBC put both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill on their list.

But for me, that's unfair to Taysom Hill, who went 3-1 as a starter last season, rushing for 457 yards and throwing for 928 yards as he helped New Orleans Saints fans make light of Drew Brees' absence through injury.

Jameis Winston's inclusion, on the other hand, is understandable.

I'd like to pre-empt this next part by stating unequivocally that Winston has a lot of talent in his arm, as evidenced by almost 20,000 passing yards and 121 TDs in five full NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it's hard to argue that the 88 interceptions don't warrant him being an addition to the list.

Don't be surprised, however, if when operating in a Sean Payton offense behind superb center Ryan Ramczyk and with wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara to sling it to, Winston goes on a tear this upcoming NFL season.