NFL: 5 Quarterbacks who can replace Drew Brees

Could NFL fans have seen the last of New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees? The 42-year-old reportedly is going to retire after this season.

Drew Brees walks off the field at the Superdome for what could be the last time 🙏



(via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/T0xNcm2KVg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

Although there has been plenty of speculation about Brees retiring, the veteran QB told reporters after the game that he will "take some time" to think about the future and what he wants to do.

Drew Brees: "I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision." pic.twitter.com/GIlLBMRqn9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 18, 2021

Either way, Saints fans will be monitoring this situation closely, as the team has a lot to think about on top of the chance of Brees retiring. This was the fourth straight season where despite having a good record and defeating tough opponents in the regular season, the Saints simply could not make a complete Superbowl push.

With all that being said, here are:

5 QBs (in no specific order) that could replace Drew Brees

#5 Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The most obvious replacement for the Saints would be Jameis Winston, who primarily served as the backups for Brees in the 2020 season. Winston was brought in on a one-year deal after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided not to keep him since signing Tom Brady. Winston did not see much action as the backup, but he threw an absolute dime on Sunday against the Bucs.

Jameis Winston just threw a 56-yard TD vs. his former team in the postseason! Revenge!



pic.twitter.com/ik2tPf1IGa — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2021

Winston saw action in just five games, as QB (or tight end) Taysom Hill filled in at QB when Brees was absent due to his lung injury. As of right now, it's unclear what the Saints want to do with Winston, but bringing him back would not harm the team. Considering how he sat behind Brees and watched how a future hall-of-fame QB played should have helped him improve his game.

#4 Taysom Hill

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

The second obvious replacement, or it could be the other way around for Saints fans. Either way, this team has thrived with Hill on the team outside of the QB position. Hill has been implemented many times as a receiver, tight end, but this season he showed off his true skills as a QB.

Taysom Hill making Taysom Hill Happen#Saints | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Lrjuy1IfDB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2020

Hill had his first career start in Week 11 of the 2020 season when Brees went down for several weeks. He would go on to start the next three games. In those four starts, Hill played well statistically. He completed 82 of 114 passes for 834 yards, four passing TDs, and two interceptions. Hill also had 209 rushing yards and four touchdowns to add to all that.

Taysom is still under contract with the Saints until 2022, as he signed a two-year contract extension in April of 2020. The Saints will certainly give Hill a serious look if Brees were to not return.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Let's be honest, the situation in Detroit is unclear and Stafford has wasted most of his career there despite not having much. The Lions need a complete overhaul and that starts by trading their veteran QB away.

New #Lions GM Brad Holmes on Matthew Stafford: "It is my job to evaluate the entire roster, and through that process, I have not had any conversations with any player, so I just want to be fair to that process. But obviously, Matt is a very good football player." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2021

Stafford still has plenty of years left in him to compete, despite the few injuries he has had in the last one or two seasons. As of right now, there are no rumors of the Lions shopping Stafford, but teams could certainly inquire about his availability.

Considering the Saints' offense has a decent number of weapons in Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Emmanuel Sanders, Stafford would have plenty of help in New Orleans if traded here.