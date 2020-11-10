Week 9 in the NFL brought us a game that should have been primetime, as the Seattle Seahawks visited the Buffalo Bills to determine what team would come out with their seventh win of the season.

It was certainly an entertaining game. Ultimately, Josh Allen and Co. came out as 44-34 winners over the Seahawks, yet again showing the Bills' stance in the league. The Bills improved to 7-2, while the Seahawks fell to 6-2.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

5. Josh Allen severely needs some help from the Bills

Despite the amazing performance from Allen on Sunday, the Bills QB was sacked seven times by the Seahawks' defense.

In terms of pass protection, the Bills' offensive line ranks 22nd in the league, allowing 22 sacks on the young QB. However, the team was without starting center Mitch Morse on Sunday and was stripped of Brian Winters and Cody Ford during the game to leg injuries.

4. Jamal Adams needs to control himself

Seahawks' safety Jamal Adams was seen yelling at head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines towards the end of the 3rd quarter, and it wasn't a pretty sight.

The #Seahawks traded two 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick and a starting Safety [Bradley McDougald] to the #Jets for Jamal Adams.



Jamal Adams is ranked 78 out of 92 safeties in coverage according to @PFFpic.twitter.com/RJZHe0PeyI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2020

It was a reminder that the New York Jets actually won a trade for the first time in many years. Adams has yet to receive a long-term contract, but considering what the Seahawks gave up, they will have to do it soon.

Emotions always fly high, but Adams has been known to become tense on several occasions. The fact that the Seahawks had their first and second-string running backs out for the game, as well as several key players on the defensive side of the ball. This should not be the downfall of the Seahawks, but they do have a tough two weeks ahead of them.

3. Seahawks' defense continues to be exposed

The Seahawks' defense continues to be ranked dead last in the league, allowing the most total yards per game (455.8 yards). They are ranked 30th for points allowed per game as well (30.4 points). However, they are ranked 4th in the league in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (93.6 yards).

That certainly reflected on Sunday, as the Seahawks limited the Bills' run game to just a total of 34 rushing yards from four separate players. So there is something for the Seahawks' fans to be happy about.

But the secondary certainly needs to be worked on. The team did trade for underrated cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Football Team, but he continues to be plagued with knee injuries. Considering the cap space, the Seahawks' high priority in the 2021 NFL Draft should be drafting cornerbacks.