NFL: 5 takeaways from the Miami Dolphins' Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

In NFL Week 13, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. This hot-tempered encounter resulted in numerous players getting ejected after a brawl. But the action on the field was just as noteworthy.

Things started so well for the Bengals on Sunday. Early in the opening quarter, QB Brandon Allen connected with Tyler Boyd, who ran all the way home for this spectacular 72-yard touchdown:

But that play marked Cincinnati's only score of the afternoon.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa controlled the pace of the game. He finished the day with 296 passing yards and one touchdown. The star rookie stood out all game long and led Miami to victory. Just after halftime, he found TE Mike Gesicki in the endzone to cap off an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

Up against one of the AFC's best defenses, the Bengals struggled to mount much of an offensive challenge. They clearly miss QB Joe Burrow, who is out for the season.

The boot of two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, Jason Sanders, proved to be the difference-maker. The Miami kicker went connected on four field goals to help his team clinch a 19-7 win.

This victory lets the Dolphins (8-4) maintain their push for the top spot in the AFC East. Miami is currently looking up at the Buffalo Bills (9-3). Meanwhile, the Bengals slip to 2-9-1 and remain at the bottom of the AFC North.

Here are the five main takeaways from Sunday's game:

Advertisement

1. Miami played great defense in the second half

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have one of the stingiest defenses in the entire NFL, and they proved it again against the Bengals. Cincinnati struggled all game long, and they didn't score a single point in the final three quarters. Miami's defense also combined for two interceptions and six sacks. In fact, in the second half, the Bengals gained just 25 yards of total offense.

Xavien Howard and his teammates will have tougher tests in the weeks ahead. But Miami's continued defensive dominance on third down, combined with the group's knack of accumulating takeaways, bodes well for the remainder of the season.

2. Xavien Howard is the frontrunner for the Defensive Player Of the Year Award.

Lemme borrow a couple of gifts😂 https://t.co/ouvtpebBiq — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) December 8, 2020

Before he was ejected from the game after a scuffle with the Bengals' Boyd, Howard had already registered pick number nine of the season. He has intercepted four passes in his past four games. With his consistently strong defense, Howard is a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year Award right now. He leads the NFL in interceptions, and he's tied for the lead in passes defended.

3. RB Myles Gaskin had a productive return for the Dolphins

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Before he suffered an MCL injury in NFL Week 8, Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin was the team's most productive back. Miami coach Brian Flores struggled to replace the seventh-round draft pick during his absence. Without Gaskins in the backfield, the Dolphins' ground game suffered.

But Gaskin finally returned to the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon. He wasted little time getting back to work. The University of Washington graduate finished the afternoon with 141 yards from scrimmage. He racked up 90 yards on the ground and added 51 more through the air.

Gaskin is a true dual-threat coming out of the backfield. If Miami hopes to make any impact in the playoffs, he'll will need to keep playing at this productive level.

4. The Bengals' offensive line still struggles to protect the quarterback

The Bengals have one of the worst rush-blocking units in the NFL. (They are ranked 31st.) The offensive line has been giving up quarterback sacks on nearly 9% of their plays. This number has actually been worse in recent weeks. So it shouldn't shock you to read that Cincinnati didn't fair any better in Miami, as they gave six sacks in the loss.

Advertisement

The Bengals' season might be over, as they probably won't make the playoffs. But the Bengals' offensive line coach, Jim Turner should aim to work on and/or implement a few new schemes. Burrow needs better protection in the pocket when he gets back. Otherwise, the Bengals might be looking at another lost season in 2021.

5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki deserves more respect

NFL Receiving Yard Leaders at TE:

1) Kelce (1114)

2) Waller (742)

3) Hockenson (614)

4) Gesicki (537)#Dolphins pic.twitter.com/nizYfFO7yc — BrianCatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) December 9, 2020

Miami TE Mike Gesicki racked up 88 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals in one of his finest games of the year. The former Penn State star has been a consistent performer for the Dolphins all season long. He has now scored four touchdowns and racked up 537 receiving yards through the air.

Opposing defenses need to account for Gesicki's dynamic offense. If they leave him alone out there, he will make plays. It's that simple.

Case in point - check out this pass Gesicki reeled in on Sunday:

With Gesicki's standout season, Miami's offense remains capable of matching points with practically any opposing unit. If the Dolphins get hot in the playoffs, they'll be a tough out for the other contenders in the AFC.