The only game left this season is the Super Bowl, which we will break down in depth here next week, but right now let’s take a look what these NFL rookies have done in their pro debuts. I filled out a starting lineup for offense and defense, plus notable backups, and the key special teamers (just like you would usually when voting for the Pro Bowl).

For the offense, I went with 20 personnel, meaning two running backs and three receivers, because that definitely gives me the best eleven players out on the field. Tight-end I only listed among the notable backups, because the whole class didn’t even combine for 100 catches or 1000 yards in all of 2020. Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson alone outperformed them as a group basically.

And on defense I went nickel personnel. So a four-man front with two stacked linebackers behind it and three safeties on the field, even though one of them is more of a slot backer anyway. That is the most common personnel grouping in the NFL today (or rather if you put a true nickelback in there) and it also once gives me the best eleven defenders in one lineup I feel like.

NFL All Rookie Team 2020 - Offense

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running backs: James Robinson & Antonio Gibson

Receivers: X Chase Claypool, Z Justin Jefferson & F Ceedee Lamb

Offensive line: LT Mekhi Becton, LG Jonah Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Michael Onwenu & RT Tristan Wirfs

Herbert was the obvious choice at quarterback, once Joe Burrow went down with his knee injury in week 11. Up to that point to me this was a head-to-head race. Herbert has had one of the greatest rookie seasons we have ever seen at any position, setting rookie passing records for completions (396), passing touchdowns (31), total touchdowns (36) and 300-yard games (8) and he did it despite not playing in week one.

That means he would have also certainly thrown for the 38 yards necessary to make it a clean sweep for most ever rookie passing yards. He was phenomenal throwing the deep ball, beating the blitz and creating out of structure all year long.

Like I explained in the intro, I went with two running backs in my starting lineup here, because it gives me the best collection of skill-players, plus one of them primarily was a receiver in college anyway.

First there’s James Robinson, who set the record for most scrimmage yards for an undrafted rookie in only 14 weeks (1404 yards) and reached the end-zone ten times. His combination of power and ability to consistently keep the offense moving (90+ total yards in ten games) was one of the very few bright spots in Jacksonville.

For Antonio Gibson on the other hand, it took a while for him to truly become the lead-back in Washington, but once he did, he went on a tear. Over the final eight games he played, he averaged 108.7 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. There are still some things he is figuring out as a runner, but he is big and explosive. Just ask the Cowboys how they liked tackling him on Thanksgiving.

It’s kind of funny when you think that only one of the first four receivers drafted back in April actually made the cut here, especially with how much hype that class got. I don’t think there is any doubt who to the top guy is, when you look at the fact Jefferson just broke the NFL’s rookie record with 1400 receiving yards, which was recently held by another former Viking in Randy Moss. He has been absolutely phenomenal – so advanced in the way he attacks defenses and creates separation as a route-runner.

Claypool on the other side doesn’t quite have that volume as part of a balanced trio of receiver in Pittsburgh, but he finished with nine touchdowns through the air (tied for 10th in the league) and 14 receptions of 20+ yards (tied for 20th) despite only 62 targets and several of them came behind the line of scrimmage, as a big-play threat for the Steelers.

And then I’m going to put Lamb into the slot, which is where he played for pretty much the whole season anyway. There were a couple of down moments for him, but he still managed to crack 1000 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, while converting 50 of his 84 touches on the season into first downs, despite playing with four different quarterbacks. He made some circus catches to go along with being a consistent chain-mover.

Right off the bat, my O-line is completely filled with maulers in the run. If you put somebody like a Dalvin Cook behind them, I think he’s surpassing his rushing total on the season. Becton is in that conversation for biggest humans on earth, but he is also on track for entering the chat as one of the best tackles in all of football soon. His sacks allowed went up towards the end of the season (seven total), when he was banged up, but he hasn’t been called for holding once all season – which is extremely rare – and the Jets have relied on him widening the B-gap on the front side of runs.

Wirfs on the other hand has been one of the best rookies in the league regardless of position and maybe the top right tackle altogether, surrendering just one sack all season long and limiting penalties to 40 yards. Jackson at left guard has really stabilized the interior of the Lions front, with his only bad performance coming against DeForest Buckner & company.

While Onwenu finished with the third-highest grade among all rookies, behind only two stars in Justin Jefferson and Chase Young, as he was a monster getting out in front as a puller and was only flagged once all year. And finally, I had to pick somebody at center and while I really liked Cushenberry coming out of LSU, especially being a steal in third round, he has had some growing pains in year one. But he is the only one to actually start most of the year at the pivot.

Notable backups:

QB Joe Burrow, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Harrison Bryant, OT Jedrick Wills Jr., IOL Kevin Dotson