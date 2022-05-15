NFL analyst believes Packers' transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love could happen sooner than expected

Unlike Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love has spent the last year quietly in the background while the starting quarterback soaks up much of the team's spotlight. However, one NFL analyst sees a scenario in which the spotlight is flipped. Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst LaVar Arrington saw a chance for Love to start this year, despite the massive extension given to Rodgers.

He explained his point, starting with an inclination that the team doesn't know what their game plan will truly be this season:

“I have no idea what Green Bay is going to do or what they’re going to look like with the personnel groupings they have at this moment. All I know is that Aaron Rodgers feels like he’s been made whole and that he gets to finish out his career the way he wants to."

Watson on potentially making an immediate impact:

"Nothing is given, everything is earned. Regardless if I was drafted No. 1 or 7th round, I'm going to have to earn the spot that I want day in and day out"

He continued, bringing Jordan Love into the equation:

"Keep in mind, you got Jordan Love sitting on the sideline that was a move-up-in-the-first-round-to-get-player that is now going to continue to sit on the sideline. What impact, what bearing will that have on this team?"

He went on, saying that the quarterback is likely finishing the year:

"There are a lot of different things that you can look at that are major factors that could be playing out both on the field and behind the scenes because, when you spend a draft pick like that and then you extend Aaron Rodgers forseeably, he’s going through this year."

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Devonte Wyatt on his relationship with Georgia teammate Quay Walker: "We always call each other brother, regardless. Mother or not, same daddy or not. Stokes my brother. Matter of fact, these are my brothers here right now. Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, all these my brothers now." Devonte Wyatt on his relationship with Georgia teammate Quay Walker: "We always call each other brother, regardless. Mother or not, same daddy or not. Stokes my brother. Matter of fact, these are my brothers here right now. Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, all these my brothers now."

He wrapped up his point, saying the young gun is ready to play, if the quarterback doesn't deliver wins quickly in the season:

"[However,] to do what you did to keep him and keep him staying there, there are a lot of discussions that are going to take place, especially if Green Bay doesn’t start fast. If he’s not giving them victories up front, there’s going to be a lot of interesting discussions that ensue.”

Aaron Rodgers in recent years

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

Even with the loss of Davante Adams, most Packers fans would be shocked to see a complete implosion from the quarterback or a failure to win. In 2020 and 2021, the quarterback threw for a combined 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In those years, he lost a combined six games.

Playoff issues aside, the most consistent aspect of the Aaron Rodgers experience has been a strong regular season. Since starting full-time in 2008, the quarterback has only two losing records in his career, according to Pro Football Reference (2008 and 2018).

Of course, without Davante Adams, fans agree the nearly 40-year-old quarterback has plenty on his plate in dealing with wide receivers that are nearly half his age. Despite the loss of Adams, the team still has AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones to lean on if needed.

