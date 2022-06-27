NFL analyst blasts league for response to landmark US Supreme Court decision over abortions

The NFL is in the middle of a scandal in uncharted territory involving Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders. It's centered around the franchise's toxic workplace culture specifically towards women that could mark a power-shift the league has never seen before. However, the National Football League's executives were not let off the hook even in inaction.

Michael Silver of The Volume chastised the league for not commenting on the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade case.

According to Silver, the league is two-faced in its celebration and support of women in their silence this past weekend on one of the country's most polarizing topics:

"So the NFL, which for decades has draped itself in pink for a month and has been falling all over itself as of late to celebrate women, is completely silent after Friday's decision? Sounds about right."

Roger Goodell said he had no control over removing Dan Snyder from the NFL

Dan Snyder's wife is currently running the show in the nation's capital. The odds that the Commander's owner will be removed are low due to Roger Goodell's reluctance to force a vote between all owners that'd require 24 votes to oust him.

Goodell testified to congress that he has little control over how proceedings will go. "I don't have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman" to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) when asked if he was "willing to do more" to punish Snyder.

Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) announced during the hearing that an issue to subpoena to compel Snyder to testify is in the works:

"The NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable. That is why I am announcing now my intent to issue a subpoena for Mr. Snyder for a deposition next week. The committee will not be deterred in its investigation into the Washington Commanders."

Snyder has had controversies throughout his career, but this year has been a particularly grueling one for him. Before the workplace culture issue rose to the forefront, the franchise was accused of having "engaged in a troubling, long-running and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League." This, according to a 20-page letter sent by the House Oversight Committee to the Federal Trade Commission.

