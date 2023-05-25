NFL analyst braces for Aaron Rodgers to start “cutting corners” at practice in short order

Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets has all of their fans and everyone in the building buzzing. After a pretty decent season last year, the Jets are going all-in on winning it all this year or the next. That has given them a new lease on life.

Rodgers has inspired his teammates, but that may end. The novelty of his presence will eventually end and one NFL analyst says that when it does, things might go downhill.

Domonique Foxworth said on Get Up on ESPN:

"Players are a lot less likely to skip out on extra work because they know that if Aaron's there, they have a chance, so I'm not trying to downgrade the value of his presence on his team. But I also recognize you got a new job. Whenever I get a new job. I'm the best employee I can be that first week. It's all downhill after that I start cutting corners."

It's a new job and a new team for Rodgers, which is a first for him in his illustrious career. He'd been in Green Bay with the Packers since 2005 when they drafted him.

He's doing everything right, but eventually, that gets tiring. Foxworth believes that that will show with time and that the legendary quarterback will eventually stop doing everything as he is now.

While that may not hurt him as much since he's a veteran, it may not be the best example for his Jets teammates to see.

Can the Jets win it all with Aaron Rodgers?

Whether it's through inspiration or simply by being better than Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers makes the New York Jets real contenders. They're not the best or deepest team in the NFL, but they are strong.

Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets coontenders

The Jets, according to Vegas Insider, have good odds of winning the Super Bowl as of now:

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Philadelphia Eagles +850

Buffalo Bills +900

San Francisco 49ers +950

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1400

New York Jets +1400

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Detroit Lions +2200

They're not the favorites, but they do stand a good chance with Rodgers in town. The odds would be very low if Wilson was still the starter.

