"They're not sleeping good at night" NFL analyst criticizes Aaron Rodgers' adverse impact on the Packers organization

The clock is ticking as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has promised to decide soon whether he will return to the only team he has known since 2005.

Former NFL player and NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson recently spoke on his show Keyshawn, JWill, and Max (KJM). He mentioned his thoughts about how the delay in Rodgers' decision is affecting the organization.

"So in other words, they're not sleeping good at night. Now that part makes me dislike the situation because you're stressing these coaches out."

Johnson believes that the four-time NFL MVP is wearing out coaches and perhaps those in the front office with his indecision.

ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday: I'll make a decision soon.



Sports Media on Thursday: Sources say Rodgers will make a decision soon.



IS THE SOURCE RODGERS?????? AND HIS OWN WORDS????? Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday: I'll make a decision soon.Sports Media on Thursday: Sources say Rodgers will make a decision soon.IS THE SOURCE RODGERS?????? AND HIS OWN WORDS?????

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers in 2022?

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

If this question was asked about a year ago this time, the answer would likely have been a resounding no. This time last year, Aaron Rodgers was very vocal about his displeasure about not having more involvement with personnel decisions.

He was adamant that former teammates such as Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb had previously been let go without his consent or contribution to the conversation.

But this season, the tension between the 2021 NFL MVP and general manager Brian Gutekunst began to thaw. The two sides began to understand each other a bit more.

Here's what the All-Pro quarterback had to say about the relationship between himself and Brian Gutekunst:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team...a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit." Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

After the Packers lost 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers reportedly stayed around at the team facility to workout.

The sentiment across the league was that the quarterback has made amends with the organization (at least to some degree).

This most certainly was not the case last offseason. The organization would like to have a decision made as soon as possible because of other matters that need attention.

The most notable of those needs being the contract situation of star receiver Davante Adams.

The team will need to determine whether or not to place the franchise tag on the All-Pro player on or before the March 8 window closes to do so.

The new league year begins on March 16 as everyone awaits the decision of Aaron Rodgers to be the first major domino to fall in free agency.

Edited by Adam Dickson