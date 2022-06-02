"Ravens feel that he's only worth a certain number" - NFL analyst shares possible roadblock in Lamar Jackson contract talks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a rather successful career thus far for someone who was selected with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, was named to an All-Pro team once, and was named the 2019 NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Despite the many accolades, there are some who think that the franchise is yet to ink him into a long-term max deal because he is viewed strictly as a dynamic athlete.

NFL analyst Dianna Russini shared this sentiment on ESPN's Get Up.

"Lamar Jackson obviously has a number that he's shooting for and the Baltimore Ravens feel that he's only worth a certain number. Take a look at how the Ravens view their quarterback. Are they viewing him as an elite quarterback that deserves the money that was in the top five quarterbacks to get paid ? Or perhaps they are not seeing him with that same idea. Perhaps they are looking at him as just a superior athlete who's incredible."

There is an argument to be had as to why the 2019 NFL MVP is yet to be awarded a max contract. There are only 32 starting NFL jobs in the world, and Jackson climbed the mountain and is considered to be one of the best at his position.

Jackson has largely shown that he wants to be a part of the team with many tweets showing love and support for the organization and his teammates.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄

Will the Baltimore Ravens succeed in 2022 if they are without Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore football franchise has established an identity within the NFL and it's one that is predicated on having a fierce defense. However, Jackson's addition in 2018 added another dimension that teams had to account for.

Lamar Jackson set several QB rusing records in 2019, including having the most rushing yards for a quarterback in a season (1,206) and the most 1,000 rushing seasons by a quarterback with two (2019, 2020).

If the former Helman Trophy winner decides to hold out or not play, can the Ravens get to the playoffs and advance even further?

If the past is an indicator of the future, then the answer is an emphatic 'no'. Last season, Jackson missed the last four games with a severe ankle injury. The team started backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in those games, which were all losses.

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens Our preseason Week 3 game, Saturday, Aug. 27, at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has been moved to 7 p.m. Our preseason Week 3 game, Saturday, Aug. 27, at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has been moved to 7 p.m. https://t.co/IeaS6kZuxY

If Baltimore wants to win the vaunted AFC North division or get back into the playoffs, it all starts with whether or not their star quarterback is on the team and healthy for the first time in a year.

