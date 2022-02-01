NFL analyst names the perfect landing spot for Tom Brady if he decides to continue playing in 2022

Despite Tuesday's "breaking" news that Tom Brady is "officially" retiring, there is one NFL analyst who has predicted a landing space should the seven-time Super Bowl champion decide to change his mind.

Nick Wright, co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show First Things First, had this to say about which team he believes would be the perfect landing spot for the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback if he decides to return to the NFL:

"I'd rather see him go to the 49ers. I think only a Brady hater would not want to see Tom Brady continue playing. He's still at the top of his game, he should have won the MVP this year. We assume Rodgers is gonna get it. If he goes to the Niners, my goodness, how good will they be?"

Nick Wright is of the belief that Brady could play for the San Francisco 49ers, which is close to San Mateo, California, where the quarterback grew up.

Wright continued with his commentary:

"I think he's wondering, 'What are we gonna have in Tampa? We couldn't do it this year, we're likely to lose a lot of our free agents who were key contributors. We're not going to be that good and I don't want to compete for a team if it's just gonna be so-so.'"

No one really knows what will happen next. The only thing that can be done at this point is to take the future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback at his word that he is hanging up the cleats.

Tom Brady has "officially" announced his retirement

Tom Brady at Super Bowl LV

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. Tom Brady officially announced his retirement.

Earlier this morning, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. Here is a portion of the statement he released on Twitter:

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," the quarterback wrote. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention..."

The three-time NFL MVP retired as the record holder in several categories, including but not limited to wins, passing touchdowns, career passing yards, career pass completions and Super Bowl wins.

He is no doubt the most accomplished player in the NFL. Perhaps this is part of the reason why Tom Brady decided to hang up his cleats as there was nothing left to chase or accomplish.

But ultimately, many feel that the quarterback has made the decision to finally spend time with his family — something he has missed during his NFL career.

We all await his next steps as he will certainly be just as competitive in his next endeavor.

