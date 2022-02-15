 “He's got every single box checked” - NFL analyst wouldn’t be surprised if Aaron Donald retired 

Aaron Donald got his wish in defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. After nearly a decade in the NFL, the nearly ubiquitous favorite for best defensive player in the league finally has a bit of bling to show for it.

It may have been his last big goal in the league. Just an hour before the game, reports broke that the pass rusher was thinking about retiring if the game went his way.

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said he would accept the pass rusher walking away without a second thought. Speaking on Good Morning Football, the analyst looked at everything going the rusher's way and why now is as good of a time as any to hang it up.

"Let’s talk about what he’s got going on. 30, paid, first-ballot guy. Best defensive tackle ever, maybe the best defensive player ever. And now champion? He's kind of reaching for who? For what? Beautiful family, never had a major injury, he’s got his health. He's never had the knee blow out or the Achilles. His body feels great. He's kind of like if you were to walk away now, he'd be like Barry Sanders or Calvin, but with a ring. And I wouldn't even hate it if he did. If he walked off after making that play, and that's the last we saw of Aaron Donald? Pretty cool."

Brandt is of the mindset that Donald, with nothing more to prove to himself or the league, can call it quits and have no regrets with his recent Super Bowl victory. Brandt ended with the following:

"I like that we never saw Barry Sanders stumbling around for the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Donald has nothing to prove. For who? For what? He's got every single box checked, he’s already the best ever with the ring. I wouldn't be surprised if he retired."

Could the Los Angeles Rams win another Super Bowl without Aaron Donald?

Based on what was seen in Super Bowl LVI, the odds of the Rams getting back to the big game without Donald would be significantly smaller. That said, a path is still available.

The Rams would need to become much better offensively in the playoffs.

But if Odell Beckham Jr. comes back in combination with fellow injured receiver Robert Woods, the offense could be much improved. If the team were to sprinkle in another running back and add a couple of offensive linemen, there could be a path back to the Super Bowl next year.

This year's defense was a massive reason for the comebacks led by Matthew Stafford.

Next year, without the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a pass rusher, he would have much more on his shoulders. Put simply, he would need to stay in front of teams and play much more from ahead in 2022.

