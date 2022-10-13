NFL analyst urges Odell Beckham Jr. to ditch Rams and sign with AFC powerhouse

Odell Beckham Jr. could still be a month away from making his return to the football field. However, pundits have increased their volume on speculating where he will end up.

Speaking on PFT Live, NFL analyst Chris Simms gave a stern warning to the wide receiver. Simms claimed that the Los Angeles Rams are nowhere near as good as they were last year and said:

"I'm going to go with Buffalo as the number one option there. I'm one that goes, 'Don't go to L.A., [Odell], don't do it...' It ain't going to be good if they get in the playoffs, they're going to limp in as like a 9-8 football team. And so there's going to be Buffalo."

Michael Balko @MichaelBalkoJr I’m hearing that there is mutual interest between free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr and the #Patriots , per source. I’m hearing that there is mutual interest between free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr and the #Patriots, per source. https://t.co/DPpx4JiGhw

He went on to claim that there will be room for Beckham on the Buffalo Bills' roster:

"Gabe Davis' health has been an issue and I still look at them and go they could use one more legit weapon on that offense. There's nothing wrong and there's nothing against the law to do that there, especially in the AFC, where we know there's going to be some firepower in the AFC playoffs..."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"You don't want to own him, nothing longterm. But, it is a nice house and I'd like to stay in it briefly... He's a rent-a-wide receiver." — Odell Beckham Jr. is the Airbnb of wide receivers:"You don't want to own him, nothing longterm. But, it is a nice house and I'd like to stay in it briefly... He's a rent-a-wide receiver." — @ColinCowherd Odell Beckham Jr. is the Airbnb of wide receivers:"You don't want to own him, nothing longterm. But, it is a nice house and I'd like to stay in it briefly... He's a rent-a-wide receiver." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/epDoRhskTU

Lastly, Simms said that adding Beckham Jr. would complete the Bills' offense:

"Their running backs are pretty good... I'm going to say the Buffalo Bills. I think he'll fit the system and I think [if] you had him with Gabe Davis and [Stefon] Diggs, you become the most explosive offense in football."

Groundhog Day for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams

Midway through the 2021 season, Odell Beckham Jr. had reached his fill with the Cleveland Browns. Upon deciding that it was time for a change of scenario, he went about the task of exploring where he wanted to end up next.

Now, as 2022 enters its second quarter of the season, the wide receiver is in a similar position.

Midway through 2021, he chose the Los Angeles Rams and served as a boost that many credit as being just enough to get the team to the Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. earned 305 yards and five touchdowns between when he was signed and the end of the regular season last year. In the playoffs, he earned 288 yards and two touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. serve as the perfect final ingredient for a second season in a row, but for a different team?

