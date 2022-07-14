NFL Rumors: Analyst provides timeline for when Jimmy Garoppolo could potentially be traded

Jimmy Garoppolo has supposedly been on the trade block since the end of last season, but he is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. With Trey Lance being given the nod by the 49ers, Garoppolo has found himself surplus to requirements. One NFL analyst gave a possible time frame as to when the quarterback could be traded.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Speak For Yourself, Marcellus Wiley commented that reports have Garoppolo moving on by the end of July. He thinks that the Seattle Seahawks have had talks of trading for him:

"Reports say Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be traded by the end of July. And another report says the Seahawks have had internal discussions about adding him."

The front office for the Seahawks is said to have done their due diligence to see how the San Francisco quarterback could play within their offense. Currently, Seattle’s quarterbacks on the roster are Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. Combined, they’ve started a combined 55 games in their NFL careers: Smith (34), Lock (21), and Eason (0).

NFL Rumors @nflrums Report: #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo began throwing 2-3 weeks ago. If a trade is worked out sounds like the physical he would be ready for. #Seahawks have shown the most interest of late, I would not discount #Texans Report: #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo began throwing 2-3 weeks ago. If a trade is worked out sounds like the physical he would be ready for. #Seahawks have shown the most interest of late, I would not discount #Texans

Jimmy Garopplo’s contract expires at the end of 2022. He is still recovering from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder and must pass a physical. He’s also due to make $26.95 million in this upcoming season.

His agent, Don Yee, said he’s on schedule and is confident about the 2022 season, saying:

“He’s progressing well and on schedule. We’re optimistic about the upcoming season.”

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder sprain in the 49ers Wild Card Round win over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs last season. The quarterback continued to play through the injury and led the 49ers in their NFC championship defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo was traded by the New England Patriots in October 2017 to San Francisco and has played the last five seasons of his career with the team. He has started 45 regular-games for the San Francisco 49ers in that period. He’s thrown for 11,162 yards, 66 touchdowns and 38 touchdowns with the franchise.

San Francisco are likely to move forward with quarterback Trey Lance, who the team drafted third overall in last year’s NFL draft. However, 49ers general manager John Lynch is financially prepared for the chance of Garoppolo staying with the team for next season.

The 49ers Empire Podcast @The49ersEmpire Jimmy G Appreciation Day!



Fewest games to 10,000 passing yards with the 49ers:



1. Jimmy Garoppolo, 43

2. Jeff Garcia, 44

3. Colin Kaepernick, 56

4. Alex Smith, 58

5. Joe Montana, 64 Jimmy G Appreciation Day! Fewest games to 10,000 passing yards with the 49ers:1. Jimmy Garoppolo, 432. Jeff Garcia, 443. Colin Kaepernick, 564. Alex Smith, 585. Joe Montana, 64 https://t.co/ITwBUN9xQN

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games, winning one. In the 2019 season, they defeated the Green Bay Packers before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

We’ll see if the 49ers choose to trade the 30-year-old or if he’ll start the 2022 season with them.

