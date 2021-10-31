"It’s not coming as easy to them as it did before” - NFL analyst reveals the reason why Chiefs have struggled so far in 2021

In the NFL, the biggest challenge is to be consistent every year. The Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing that this season after a three-year run of dominance atop the AFC.

In the 2021-2022 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes has struggled to hit big plays and is tied for the league lead with nine interceptions.

People around the league have been asking the question, "Has the NFL figured out Mahomes?"

NFL analysts have been giving their opinions on the reasons for the Chiefs' struggles. Those analysts include former Super Bowl winning quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Phil Simms.

- Trevor Lawrence (8) QBs with the most interceptions in the league right now:- Patrick Mahomes (9)- Zach Wilson (9)- Joe Burrow (8)- Sam Darnold (8)- Trevor Lawrence (8) https://t.co/Cv3tQsnbdf

NFL analysts reveal reasons why the Chiefs offense has struggled.

Simms was a quarterback for 15 seasons and started in 159 career games. He knows what it's like to ride the roller coaster that is life as an NFL quarterback.

Simms believes teams have copied plays the Chiefs run. As a result, they can defend the Chiefs better due to their familiarity. Simms said,

“Teams have caught on to what the Chiefs do because just about everybody in the NFL has put in Kansas City plays and runs them themselves, so they know how to better defend it. It’s not coming as easy to them as it did before.”

Another change we've seen from the Chiefs is how little they're attacking downfield. Opponents have played two high safeties against Mahomes to prevent Tyreek Hill and the other speedy wide receivers from running past man coverage for big completions.

Simms notes that the offense has had to throw shorter of the sticks than ever under Mahomes. This offensive approach requires patience and your skill-position players to make something happen after the catch.

Joey @joeyanalytics Patrick Mahomes is facing two-high safety coverages at the highest rate in the NFL this season. Opposing defenses are clearly attempting to prevent the Chiefs explosive pass, and it’s working thus far. Patrick Mahomes is facing two-high safety coverages at the highest rate in the NFL this season. Opposing defenses are clearly attempting to prevent the Chiefs explosive pass, and it’s working thus far. https://t.co/myoeFOxV2u

Can the Chiefs win without throwing the ball deep consistently?

Simms believes the Chiefs' air raid offense won't return until they show defenses they can adapt to shorter completions and a more competent running game. He added,

“He has to be happier with 5- and 6-yard completions instead of always looking for the 30- and 40-yard completions. That’s an overstatement, but teams basically say, ‘We’re daring you to run the football and throw it short.’ Until you do that on a consistent basis, nobody is going to come up and be aggressive. Then maybe we’ll get back to what we are used to, that tremendous air show.”

Simms is correct in this statement, but Mahomes shouldn't shoulder all of the blame. Mahomes has had 13 passes dropped by his wide receivers this year.

Four of those drops have turned into interceptions for the defense.

Mahomes needs to take what the defense gives him. But his skill-position players and offensive line both need to be better.

Against the Tennessee Titans last week, Mahomes was under siege despite only being blitzed once.

Time will tell if the Chiefs can turn things around. It starts this week against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Edited by LeRon Haire