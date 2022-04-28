“That would be smart” - NFL Analyst calls for Packers to listen to Aaron Rodgers in this year’s NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers, like the other 31 NFL teams, are prepping for the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins tomorrow. The team has several pressing needs but none as glaring as the void left by former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Despite the tension that formerly existed between the Green Bay quarterback and management, the two sides have settled their differences and are looking forward to a productive 2022 NFL season.

NFL analyst Mike Florio believes that if Green Bay hopes to maintain this harmonious relationship, they need to seek their quarterback's input in the upcoming draft.

Here's what Florio had to say about the matter to Pro Football Talk:

“They need a number one receiver. Sammy Watkins is not a number one receiver. They are desperate to get somebody in there to be that number one guy and they need Aaron Rodgers to develop (them)."

Florio continued with the following:

"They should be leaning on Rodgers to help them select and give him ownership of who they take... Get him to buy in and make him feel like he wants to take this guy under his wing... That would be smart.”

Will the Green Bay Packers win the NFC North without Davante Adams?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

The Packers have had a stranglehold on the NFC North division, taking the crown eight times since 2010, including the last three consecutive years. A significant part of that reign has been the connection between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The former Green Bay receiver is widely regarded as the best receiver in football and his work on the field speaks for itself. With five Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro listings to his credit, can the green and gold once again conquer the NFC North without his services?

During the offseason, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to team up with Derek Carr in the AFC West division. Where does this leave Green Bay?

Former Green Bay wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown continued the mass exodus away from Lambeau Field, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Despite having Randal Cobb and Allen Lazard returning (along with signing Sammy Watkins in the offseason), the team is clearly without a number one option at the receiver position.

Last year, the Packers finished 13-4 before losing the divisional round 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay will rely heavily on Aaron Rodgers' experience to finish next season as NFC North division champions.

