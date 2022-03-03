"Mitch Trubisky is too big of a threat" - NFL analyst sends warning to Baker Mayfield amid Browns trade talks

In a discussion on ESPN's KJM about Baker Mayfield between Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams, Johnson let slip his true opinion of the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Sometimes, one sentence can let slip an idea other than what the speaker was intending.

Put simply, Keyshawn Johnson compared Mitchell Trubisky to the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite losing his job with the Chicago Bears and holding the clipboard for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Johnson said that Trubisky could threaten the former 2017 Sugar Bowl MVP's job if the two were put on the same roster.

When asked whether the Browns should pursue Trubisky, Johnson vehemently pushed back on the idea.

"Because you just don't because he's not there. You don't want to put the pressure on Baker Mayfield because Mitch Trubisky is too big of a threat."

In Johnson's defense, he could have meant that the idea of Trubisky sounds better than the result would be. The idea of the possibilities could create pressure to switch.

He could be saying that adding Trubisky would create a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Why history could be repeating itself for Baker Mayfield

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

The Browns may elect to add Trubisky just in case. The team currently has veteran quarterback Case Keenum as the top backup to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

However, with Mayfield already on shaky ground, he will likely take the addition of any quarterback as a threat to his starting job.

Something similar to this happened with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their quarterback, Carson Wentz, had a tough year in 2019 in terms of wins and losses, but he threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, the team decided to add a quarterback "just in case" with Jalen Hurts. Hurts' presence created pressure for Wentz, who altered his game and suffered because of it.

In 2020, he threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, giving the team reason to bench him in favor of the rookie quarterback.

In 2021, without a rookie breathing down his neck, Wentz rocketed back to 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mayfield could be successful in a new home even if it doesn't work out in Cleveland.

