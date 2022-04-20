"It's what makes Peyton Manning and Tom Brady who they are" - NFL analyst names the one attribute that sets legends apart

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step foot on a football field. Together, they have a total of nine Super Bowl victories and eight NFL MVP awards.

But NFL analyst Chris Simms sees a trait that he believes separates the two legendary signal callers:

“There's the guys that are like, 'Wait...the guy's wide open down the middle. Here's a second read. Yeah, just throw it to him. He's open. (And then) there are the guys that say, 'The coach said I had to go here first.' And that's what makes like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady who they are. Yeah, they are the smart guys like you're talking about before. But then they have the instincts and the natural feel for the game say, 'Okay, I'm not a robot. The coach said I'm supposed to do this, but I just noticed this and I'm going to throw it there.” Chris Simms on Chris Simms Unbuttoned

Needless to say, each of them is poised to make an argument for the greatest ever, but it may be hard to beat having more Super Bowl victories than any singular NFL franchise in Tom Brady.

Can Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaaneers win the Super Bowl next season?

Last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2021 season with aspirations of repeating as Super Bowl champions. But severe injuries to the defense and key players on the offense caused the Buccaneers to falter down the home stretch.

Despite a valiant comeback, the team lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-27.

The team crossed the first bridge to return to the Super Bowl by having their seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback unretire (in case you missed it, Tom Brady retired for 41 days after the 2021 season).

The team then worked on a trade for former New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason to help protect the soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback after losing guards Ali Marpet (retirement) and Alex Cappa (now with the Cincinnati Bengals).

The Buccaneers also re-signed receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal, despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette will also return to the team with a three-year, $21 million deal after flirting in free agency with the New England Patriots.

With most of their key players in place, the Buccaneers and Tom Brady are now ready to avenge last season's playoff loss by winning the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

