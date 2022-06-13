NFL analyst shockingly claims Super Bowl MVP doesn't deserve to be paid as much as he does

Chris Simms has sensationally claimed that Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp does not deserve to be paid like other top receivers in the NFL, despite despite the wideout's legendary season last year.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams agreed this week to pay Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald a combined $205 million in new deals. Rams attempting to go back for more this season and in future seasons. Rams agreed this week to pay Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald a combined $205 million in new deals. Rams attempting to go back for more this season and in future seasons.

Cooper Kupp, who won the Super Bowl MVP award against the Bengals with his eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The receiver also became the first player since 2005 to win the NFL's famous "triple crown". Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, but Simms claims that he wants to see more.

Speaking on the PFT Live podcast, Simms stated that the 28-year-old doesn't deserve to be the highest paid receiver in football.

Simms said:

"I think they found the sweet spot he doesn't need or deserve and you know, to be the top paid receiver in football. Let's see a little bit more."

It's a little odd for Simms to suggest that Cooper Kupp doesn't deserve or need to be the top paid receiver in the league, but when you look at the receiver's stats, it adds up. Aside from his record-breaking year last season, the 28-year-old only surpassed the 1,000 receiving mark once, in 2019. He did not accomplish this feat in any of the other three years.

Is Cooper Kupp the number one receiver in the NFL?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals.

Going by Cooper Kupp's stats last season, one would immediately say yes. His 145 receptions, 16 touchdowns and 1,947 receiving yards led all other receivers in the league.

However, other players will have their say on that as well. Raiders star Davante Adams, Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs from the Bills, and Michael Thomas from the Saints all have claims to be right in the conversation.

But for Kupp, he rightfully proved to be the main man at the moment. He is at the top of the mountain and the NFL community will be watching to see if he can match his lofty heights from last season.

Field Yates @FieldYates A reminder of what Cooper Kupp did in 21 games last season:



* 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD

* NFL regular season receiving triple crown (catches, yards, TD)

* Unanimous All-Pro

* Most catches in a single postseason (33)

* NFL Offensive Player of the Year

* Super Bowl MVP A reminder of what Cooper Kupp did in 21 games last season: * 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD* NFL regular season receiving triple crown (catches, yards, TD)* Unanimous All-Pro* Most catches in a single postseason (33)* NFL Offensive Player of the Year* Super Bowl MVP

It is unlikely that he will, considering defenses will surely be working on plans to stop the 28-year-old. At the moment, he remains the best receiver in the NFL. However, as the saying goes, you are only as good as your last game so it will be up to Cooper Kupp to continue his history-making pace in the NFL in 2022.

