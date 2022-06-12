“You broke a**” - NFL analyst calls Cooper Kupp signing a wealth flex by Rams owner

For many, the Los Angeles Rams signing Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to big extensions was as big of a magic trick as coming home with a Lombardi trophy. One NFL analyst explained the true motivation behind dumping truckloads of money into Kupp and Donald's laps.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, eponymous host Pat McAfee basically explained the feat as simply a flex by the wealthy owner Stan Kroenke over the other "less" fortunate owners in the league.

“Cooper Kupp just signed the largest guaranteed contract in the history of wide receivers in the NFL, three years, $75 million guaranteed and three years, $80 million in total. It's an extension that's five years. I assume they're playing a little salary cap gymnastics with the cash over cap situation because Kroenke has all the money."

He continued, listing the wide receiver's accomplishments:

"Last year, obviously, he led the NFL in receptions with 178 [and] receiving yards at 2,425 yards after catch which doesn't get talked about. But talk about the Triple Crown of receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Yards after the catch at 846, led the NFL in all for those stats last season [and] became the Super Bowl MVP. He is an absolute dog."

He went on, praising the wide receiver's interesting signage attire:

"This guy is a stud because normally the YAC leader doesn't have the deep ball touchdowns and everything like that. So to be able to be this big of a playmaker at all times. He obviously signed the new contract, the highest guaranteed contract in the history of wide receivers in the NFL, in a Matthew Stafford jersey, basically saying thank you for that Detroit."

He continued by explaining how the owner wanted the move to be perceived:

"I love it. This is great news for the Rams. And he continues to prove our point that the salary cap is a fugaze. The salary cap might be real to the broker owners. 'Okay, you broke a**,' [says] billionaires, 'you can't do anything.'"

Lastly, he outlined the game of football as a game of money with haves and have-nots:

"But to the wealthy owners, those who have cash on hand, the ability to put the money up front and into escrow to hold on for the guarantees, they will continue to profit and benefit from this just like Kroenke has with the Rams."

Cooper Kupp's career

Cooper Kupp had a phenomenal season

While most NFL wide receivers come from FBS colleges, Cooper Kupp went to the FCS and played at Eastern Washington University. With the college, he eventually became the face of the team, earning at least 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns in every season.

The wide receiver was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In his first two seasons, the wide receiver earned more than 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, his first breakout season came in 2019, when he earned 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, he earned 974 yards and three touchdowns, keeping fans optimistic but no one saw 2021's explosion coming until it happened. At the end of the year, the wide receiver had earned 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

He also won the Super Bowl MVP on account of his heroics in the Super Bowl, which was part of the Rams' methodical game-winning drive.

Now heading into 2022, Kupp is aiming to prove that 2021 was not a fluke. Either way, the contract is in ink and the wide receiver is as well off as any in the history of the game.

