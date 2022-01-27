"Absolutely, unequivocally do everything they can" - NFL analyst urges Cowboys to make a move for Sean Payton

News of Sean Payton moving on from the New Orleans Saints made waves yesterday faster than Cafe du Monde can serve one of its world-famous beignets.

"My plans are not to be coaching in 2022 - that's just how I feel." - Sean Payton

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Sean Payton: “My plans are not to be coaching in 2022 - that’s just how I feel.” Sean Payton: “My plans are not to be coaching in 2022 - that’s just how I feel.”

But one particular NFL analyst, Fox Sports One's Nick Wright, believes the Dallas Cowboys should do everything in their power to get rid of Mike McCarthy and hire Payton for the job. Speaking on the "First Things First" show, Wright said that for now the Cowboys might be better off just sticking it out with McCarthy for another season, as firing him wouldn't instantly improve their chances next season.

"If Mike McCarthy's your head coach, you just run it back. You're not upgrading, you're not updating. You got to deal with Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Matt LaFleur. You need to find a way to make your team tangibly better than it was this year. You're not going to do it via player acquisition via the draft via trade via free agency. This is your one way."

Wright is alluding to the competition that McCarthy would continue to face with McVay's Rams, Shanahan's 49ers, and LaFleur's Packers. He continued his rant during the segment, saying that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should do everything he can to bring in Payton as head coach.

"So if I'm Jerry Jones, I get on the phone and I say listen, is there a number? If there is a number, what's the number? There's no salary cap on coaching man. So I think that the Cowboys absolutely unequivocally should do everything they can to sway Sean Payton's heart to try to take advantage of this window this moment this second."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Cowboys' window is right now & you don't know how long it's going to stay open. If you run it back w/ Mike McCarthy you're not upgrading. ... Dallas should do everything they can to sway Sean Payton to take advantage of this window, this moment, this second." — @getnickwright "The Cowboys' window is right now & you don't know how long it's going to stay open. If you run it back w/ Mike McCarthy you're not upgrading. ... Dallas should do everything they can to sway Sean Payton to take advantage of this window, this moment, this second." —@getnickwright https://t.co/ajdjeiDbiU

Could Sean Payton make the Cowboys instant Super Bowl contenders?

For 16 years, Payton graced the sidelines as head ball coach and, with the help of longtime quarterback Drew Brees, reached the pinnacle of success in winning Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31-17.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has only been on the job for two years. But what has become evident to some, perhaps even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is the fact that the team should be winning more games and have fewer penalties.

In the Cowboys' 23-17 loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, the team was penalized for an NFL playoff record 14 penalties for 89 yards.

Roy White III @RDubThree Payton being available just makes 2022 a win-it-all-or-be-gone scenario for Mike McCarthy. Doubt the #Cowboys jump this offseason, but anything short of a SB, and Payton's the HC next season. Payton being available just makes 2022 a win-it-all-or-be-gone scenario for Mike McCarthy. Doubt the #Cowboys jump this offseason, but anything short of a SB, and Payton's the HC next season.

A major part of the reason McCarthy earned the job as head coach was for his work on the offensive side of the ball as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2018.

During his time as head coach of the Packers, McCarthy was known as an offensive guru who helped Aaron Rodgers win three NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl victory in their time together.

Todd Archer @toddarcher If Mike McCarthy gets knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, why doesn’t Sean Payton get knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Drew Brees? If Mike McCarthy gets knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, why doesn’t Sean Payton get knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Drew Brees?

But much of that luster has faded as the Cowboys continue to struggle to put up points when it counts the most. With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and a host of others, the team was expected to score much more than 17 points in the playoffs.

Sean Payton is renowned for his offensive prowess and his legendary quarterback, Drew Brees, has always been the first to tell anyone who will listen that Payton is largely responsible for the success of his career. (unlike Rodgers' words of McCarthy).

He could serve the Cowboys well if he were chosen as head coach. Payton would be able to put Prescott in a more viable position to move the ball down the field, due in part to his innovative play-calling style.

Stay tuned to find out if the former Saints coach will ultimately take the reins of the Cowboys in either 2022 or 2023.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins If u gonna get Sean Payton just do it. Don’t leave Mike McCarthy hanging because if he’s here in 2022, the scrutiny will be intense. If u gonna get Sean Payton just do it. Don’t leave Mike McCarthy hanging because if he’s here in 2022, the scrutiny will be intense.

