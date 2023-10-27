NFL analyst worried about Sean McVay's son 'ruining' Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became a dad for the first time as his wife, Veronika Khomyn, gave birth to a baby boy, Jordan John McVay. He came into the world when his dad is currently preparing his team to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

On GMFB, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl was jokingly mentioning McVay losing focus due to the birth of his son. He said:

"Cowboys Rams. We've been so sweet. There's a newborn babe amongst us in the NFL, Sean McVay and Veronika had Jordan John McVay on Tuesday. Congratulations to the healthy, happy family man, Dallas Cowboys. Don't let this baby come into your house and take advantage emotionally of your team if you don't stop messing around."

Erdahl added:

"These Eagles are just going to keep winning and they're going to just take over your division. You're going to have to deal with them in December, I think maybe when you have to play those guys again. Rams at Cowboys, Cowboys at home."

Erdahl concluded:

"I just feel like we haven't talked about them enough lately, Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons are great, but just like don't let JJ McVay ruin your day."

The Los Angeles Rams will face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week at AT&T Stadium. Rams have lost two of their last three games, including a 24-17 loss to the Steelers at home in Week 7.

How many times has Sean McVay faced the Cowboys as Rams HC?

Since the Rams hired Sean McVay ahead of the 2017 season, he has faced the Cowboys five times in his coaching career. The 37-year-old has won three of those matchups.

These two teams last faced off in Week 5 of last season at SoFi Stadium. Prescott didn't start the game for Dallas but the team picked up a 22-10 over the Rams.

McVay's last win over the Cowboys came in the 2020 season as they won by a score of 20 - 17. We'll see if McVay's son can be a good luck in Week 8 as the Rams look to get their fourth win this season.