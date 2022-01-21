"When will they fine refs?" - Angry fans question NFL's call to punish Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost an epic Wild Card matchup to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the opening weekend of the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs.

Fans and players alike are still up in arms about the dramatic ending as well as the impending comments from Prescott immediately after the game.

As the referees left the field, fans threw trash (and whatever they could find) at them in response to what they thought was a bad call.

While the Cowboys quarterback initially praised the actions of the fans, he soon came to his senses and apologized for his comments, which could have incited fans to possibly injure someone with their actions.

However, many fans are questioning why Prescott was fined for the comments, with one particular fan tweeting the following:

"When will they fine refs for getting calls wrong?"

What caused Dak Prescott to offer an apology?

The drama that immediately ensued after the Cowboys' Wild Card loss to the 49ers began with what would ultimately be the final play of the game. The Cowboys were down 23-17 and had no remaining timeouts.

Dak Prescott ran a designated quarterback draw and rushed like a knife through butter directly through the middle of the defense for a 17-yard scamper. This left roughly eight seconds on the clock.

The umpire on the day, Ramon George, ran in an attempt to spot the ball as fast as he could so the team could try and snap the ball. However, Prescott got to the football first and attempted to hand the ball to his center to spot.

NFL rules state that officials must first spot the ball and not the players. In the midst of all of this commotion, the umpire accidentally bumped into the Cowboys quarterback, which caused a slight delay in itself resulting in precious seconds being lost.

The eventual snap was not in time as the clock expired and the Cowboys' chances of winning the game died at the 24-yard line.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Ref BODYING Dak trying to get to the rock



WILD ENDING TO A SEASON Ref BODYING Dak trying to get to the rockWILD ENDING TO A SEASON https://t.co/WjhhxkPUBy

With the Cowboys quarterback being unable to get the play off, fans of "America's Team" went ballistic by hurling insults and debris on the field at officials as they attempted to leave the field after the game.

After his initial support of Dallas fans' antics towards the the referees, the Pro Bowl quarterback issued the following apology:

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

Dak Prescott @dak I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.



I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

For Cowboys fans, one would imagine that next season can't get here soon enough for them, as the franchise looks to turn over a new leaf once again.

