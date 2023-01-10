With the 2022 NFL regular season wrapping up, we can officially take a look at who the contenders are for the individual NFL awards. In the coming days, we will give the top 3 in each category of who we believe should win MVP, OPOY, OROY, and DROY,

Who is the NFL Coach of the Year?

Nick Sirianni went 14-3 with the Eagles and turned unheralded Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate. However, he'll miss the cut due to the situations the following 3 coaches turned around:

3. Doug Pederson, NFL

In his first season since becoming the head coach of the Jaguars, following a disastrous 2021 season under Urban Meyer, he has successfully led the team from the NFL's worst in back-to-back seasons to become AFC South champions.

More importantly, he seems to have saved Trevor Lawrence, who despite some inconsistency and mid-season red zone meltdowns has started to live up to his pre-draft billing as a franchise QB.

After a 2-6 start, they seemed set for another high draft pick, although the record was deceptive as they had been unlucky in many of those losses. They surged to a fantastic finish as the Titans collapsed to win an unexpected AFC South title.

2. Brian Daboll, NFL

Before the season began, football fans didn't expect the Giants to win more than 6 games. They were in cap hell, having to release James Bradberry to make some room to sign the rookies. Daboll has taken a group of 2nd and 3rd stringers and somehow gotten to 9 wins.

Daboll's success arguably comes from his savvy coaching hires, DC Wink Martindale, and OC Mike Kafka. He was also able to turn Daniel Jones' turnover issue around and have Saquon Barkley healthy for most of the season.

There will probably be a step back next season as they continue to rework the roster, but this was a huge achievement.

1. Kyle Shanahan, NFL

The 49er's finished their season being led by 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. During Purdy's five starts as the quarterback, the team won all of their games, scoring an average of 34 points per game. This success has led to the team finishing the season with a 10-game winning streak, the first time the franchise has achieved this in the regular season since 1997, finishing the season 13-4.

The team went from Trey Lance, who broke his leg in Week 2, to Jimmy Garappolo, who was not involved for most of training camp. They later transitioned to "Mr. Irrevelent", the last pick of the draft, Purdy, and still got better as the season went on. It was the most impressive coaching display of the season.

The offense looks intimidating. Added to the defense with Nick Bosa tearing into the backfields, could the 49ers finally get their hands on the Lombardi again?

Who is your pick for Coach of the Year?

Poll : 0 votes