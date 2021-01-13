4 teams where Deshaun Watson could spend the next chapter of his career

The Deshaun Watson saga appears to be far from over. Every day that goes by, it seems more likely that Watson will be suiting up for a new team come next September.

So, let's breakdown possible fits and hypothesize where Watson could be spending the next chapter of his career.

#1 Deshaun Watson completes the Washington Football Team

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team were quite literally one stellar QB away from being a true force in the NFC. A dominant defense, tons of young offensive play-makers, and a decent offensive line. Washington instantly becomes one of the more desirable teams to play QB, seeing as they can make a legit push to the Super Bowl with the right signal caller.

While the Redskins sit with the 19th overall pick, they're not in a prime position to acquire a franchise QB through the draft. They also have several talented defensive players to spare in a possible trade. The Football Team could very well make a trade work that benefits both sides and instantly turn them into a top 5 team in the NFC.

#2 Dallas Cowboys replace Dak Prescott with Deshaun Watson

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

With the future of the Cowboys QB position in utter uncertainty, the Cowboys could do the unthinkable and replace Dak Prescott with Deshaun Watson. Prescott has been very firm on his demands in a new contract. Even after coming off a season ending and potentially career-altering injury.

The Cowboys could do better paying the money they'd give Prescott to a significantly better signal caller and gunslinger.

Watson would revitalize the Cowboys. With weapons like Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott, Watson would be giddy and would have some of his biggest seasons to date.

#3 No Brees? No problem. Deshaun Watson could lead the future for New Orleans Saints

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

As the 2020-21 season slowly draws to a close, it's becoming more apparent that Drew Brees's career will be coming to an end as soon as the Saints are eliminated.

With no clear direction and likely a very low first round draft pick, the Saints may have to resort to Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston for the immediate future.

Advertisement

But what if they were able to bring in Deshaun Watson? This would immediately buy the Saint's another 10 years of dominance if they can maintain their team the way they've been. It will also extend their own Super Bowl window for at least another 4-5 years.

It's incredibly unlikely Deshaun Watson ends up in the black and gold but Saints' fans can dream, right?

#4 Miami Dolphins ditch Tua and acquire Watson

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

It has been heavily rumored that the Miami Dolphins can make a blockbuster move. They might give up their 5th overall pick from the 2020 draft, QB Tua Tagovailoa, along with other picks in order to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Tua had a so-so rookie season. He was able to win a lot of games but was incredibly limited in his ability to move the ball and execute in the red zone. Plus, Tua's hip injury will forever be in the back of the minds of the Miami Dolphins.

So why worry at all when you can plug in Deshaun Watson and turn into immediate Super Bowl contenders?

It would be a steep price, but the Dolphins possess a lot of draft capital, mostly from the Texans ironically enough, and could make the sacrifice that many Dolphins fans would greatly appreciate.