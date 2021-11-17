NFL Betting: Tom Brady-led Buccaneers not one to be ruled out

Tom Brady is Mr. Consistent. That’s why, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers laid an egg in Week 10 against the 2-6 Washington Football Team, many bettors scratched their heads and tore up a lot of parlay tickets. Tom Brady losing to a losing team does not happen very often. It’s more atypical than the Detroit Lions winning a game this season.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 How great does your career have to be for you to have a documentary about your career while you’re still playing? Tom Brady is different. Gotta play a long azz time to do this. Dude is talking about Super Bowl s two decades ago and still winning! How great does your career have to be for you to have a documentary about your career while you’re still playing? Tom Brady is different. Gotta play a long azz time to do this. Dude is talking about Super Bowls two decades ago and still winning!

NFL Sports Betting: Don’t count out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers quite yet

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently -11.5 home favorites against the New York Giants for Monday Night’s game. Don’t worry, Eli Manning isn’t in uniform, so Tom Brady has an actual shot at winning this one game. If you believe true Super Bowl contenders can bounce back quickly from an ugly loss, then don’t doubt that the Buccaneers won’t blow out the Giants.

Past performance does not necessarily predict future results. Case in point, the Buffalo Bills destroyed the New York Jets one week after losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. As it stands currently, the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl at +550, while the Buccaneers sit behind them at +650.

Sports bettors bullish on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers should not shy away from these odds for them to repeat as champions. Sure, the Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team last week, but Tampa Bay is still in the driver’s seat of their playoff destiny. They need to hold off the New Orleans Saints and the resurgent Cam Newton-led Carolina Panthers within their own division.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



I LOVE LEARNING WHY THE GREATS ARE GREAT



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE Man In The Arena: Tom Brady starts tonight.. we're getting a @TomBrady Last Dance while he's still playingI LOVE LEARNING WHY THE GREATS ARE GREAT Man In The Arena: Tom Brady starts tonight.. we're getting a @TomBrady Last Dance while he's still playingI LOVE LEARNING WHY THE GREATS ARE GREAT#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/6D8rikE70A

After the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on MNF, both the Buccaneers and the Rams are chasing the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC standings. And only one game separates all 5 teams from the top seed. Additionally, the rest of the Buccaneers’ season schedule sets them up for success. Other than the 6-3 Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady and the Bucs play half of their remaining games against the NFC South, so taking care of business against their own division rivals will certainly punch their playoff ticket.

Tom Brady has played without two of his best receivers in TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown, who are both out due to injury. The Buccaneers dealt with the same injury issues to their WR corps last season and eventually got their receivers back in time to make a run in the playoffs.

The way things are shaping up in the NFC and NFC South, if both Gronkowski and Brown can come back to boost the team, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers should not be written off quite yet.

