The New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles is one of the most notable rivalries in football. The two will play each other in the 2023 season on one of the biggest days of the year. The NFL is set to reveal the schedule for the season, and they've announced that the New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.

The game will be played on December 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET, which falls on a Monday. As of right now, it is the only game that is known to be played on Christmas Day this year, and it could be the only match as the NFL may do a MNF special.

This will be one of the two matchups this season between the division rivals with the date of the other game is yet to be announced.

It's safe to say fans weren't too happy with the New York-Philly Christmas Day game. Some fans think Christmas will be spoiled by the weak matchup while others noted how bad of a matchup this game is for Christmas.

Here's how fans reacted:

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants in three matchups last season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

NFL fans are mostly disappointed by the news because the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants not just last season, but in recent years too.

While the Philly-NY rivalry is one of the most famous ones in football, it's been one-sided over the last 10 years with the Eagles winning 16 out of the last 20.

Last season, the two NFC East rivals played a total of three times with the Eagles winning all three games. The Eagles won the first game 48-22 on December 11, and won 22-16 on January 8.

Less than two weeks later they met in the Divisional round of the playoffs, and the Eagles won by a score of 38-7.

While the Eagles won all three matchups last season, their rivalry has always been competitve. New York is looking to make the next leap this season and ruining Christmas for Philadelphia would be a big part of that.

