NFL Combine 2019: Draft prospects who stood out

Florian Hallach 51 // 07 Mar 2019, 11:42 IST

Every year there are prospects who boost their draft stock with amazing performances at the NFL scouting combine and then there are those who really hurt themselves with slow times in the 40 yard dash, a lack of explosiveness in the leaping events or bad on-field drills.

With that being said, the combine is just a small part of the evaluation and most of the information can be found on tape. However, there are some things you see in Indianapolis that make you go back to the film and re-evaluate certain areas of these guys’ games, whether that may be stiffness in their hips, a lack of speed preventing defensive backs to survive full-time on the outside or heavy feet in the drills.

Of course, these can also be positive, but for the most part it is just a confirmation of what you have already seen if nothing particularly stands out. The prospects I chose for this article are the ones who I wasn’t completely sure on where I would rank them among their position or on the big board, but really solidified or even improved their draft status.

Overall I think the linebackers and defensive linemen are the groups that really stood out on day three, which was to be expected to some degree but still was highly impressive, considering how they were able to move with the weight they carried. I was discouraged by some of the cornerbacks and there was only one quarterback who really left his mark in Indy in my opinion.

Although there were a few performances that made me drop guys a few spots, I thought most of them helped themselves. So while there was nobody who completely threw off my board, I thought these young guys really shined over the course of the weekend.

Honorable mentions

Chris Lindstom, OG, Boston College

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Myles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Jack Cominsky, DL, Charleston

Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

Josh Allen, Edge/LB, Kentucky

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Devin White, LB, LSU

Justin Hollins, LB, Oregon

Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina

Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

