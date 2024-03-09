NFL Combine history maker Xavier Worthy pitches Tyreek Hill-esque role with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Xavier Worthy broke the internet with his 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine. The Texas product broke John Ross' long-standing record with a 4.21-second run at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hence, Worthy got many congratulatory messages for his impressive feat. One of the most noteworthy messages came from three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs icon sent Worthy a congratulatory text, and the speedster couldn't contain his excitement.

According to Worthy:

"In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs. Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

If the Kansas City Chiefs take the bait and draft Worthy, the Texas alum will have some big shoes to fill. That's because Tyreek Hill amassed a stat line of 479 catches, 6,630 receiving yards and 56 TDs in six seasons with Kansas City. Furthermore, Hill was instrumental in the first Super Bowl of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era as the side beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Many people see Tyreek Hill as the fastest player in the NFL, but Worthy fancies himself in a foot race against the perennial Pro Bowler.

Where does Xavier Worthy's 40-time rank among the NFL's fastest players?

Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Combine. It was an impressive feat, considering the many people who have tried and failed to take the record in the past couple of years.

Hence, Worthy ranks No. 1 on any list of the NFL's fastest players going into Day 1 of his career.

Here's a look at the top-five fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history:

Xavier Worthy: 4:21 John Ross: 4.22 Kalon Burnes: 4.23 Chris Johnson: 4.24 Rondel Menendez: 4.24

Xavier Worthy had a stellar college career

Xavier Worthy was a star at the University of Texas, Austin. Worthy didn't waste time by being redshirted; instead, he earned solid playing time as a freshman.

Hence, Worthy broke numerous freshman records in Texas. Such records include but aren't limited to, the most receiving yards and TDs in a season, with 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, respectively.

Worthy ended his college football career with 26 career touchdown receptions. He also ranks the program's fourth all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,755.