NFL combine offensive linemen 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Roger Rosengarten

The 2024 NFL combine has ended, and we've been privy to some stellar performances from this year's draft prospects. Day 4 belonged to the offensive linemen, and they put up a clinic at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This article will examine the offensive linemen with the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2024 NFL combine. Let's look at the quarterback and running back protectors with a penchant for speed.

Top five NFL combine offensive lineman times

Here's a look at the fastest offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL combine.

#5, Brandon Coleman, TCU, 4.99

Brandon Coleman is the most natural athlete in his position coming into the 2024 NFL draft. According to The Athletic, Coleman squats 600 pounds, benches 400 and power-cleans 375.

The TCU product isn't just an athletic specimen but a good football player. Coleman captained TCU in 2023, earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and got an honorable mention for conference lineman of the year after allowing only one sack.

#4, Tylan Grable, UCF, 4.95

Tylan Grable is one of the stories of the 2024 NFL combine, with the UCF tackle destined to shoot up on draft boards. Grable started as a quarterback and has subsequently graduated to become a stellar pass blocker at the collegiate level.

The UCF product might not be the most natural of tackles, but his experience at quarterback makes him one of the most unique offensive lineman prospects out there. He should be a decent to solid roster addition on a team with guard/tackle flexibility.

#3, Frank Crum, Wyoming, 4.94

Frank Crum had a decent college career at Wyoming, and he earned a spot at the 2024 NFL combine as a result. The Laramie native played both tackle positions in college and came into the draft with loads of experience.

Crum crushed it at the NFL combine so that he might have secured a draft slot. He'll have to improve as a pass blocker to ensure a steady slot on a pro roster.

#2, Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin, 4.94

Tanor Bortolini showed off his versatility with the Wisconsin Badgers, amassing appearances as a guard and later as a center. Bortolini entered the 2023 college football season as the Badgers' starting center, and he held down the role for the entirety of the season.

Bortolini started every game during the 2023 season, earning third-team all-Big-Ten honors for his efforts. His speed and size should translate well to the NFL.

#1, Roger Rosengarten, Washington, 4.92

Roger Rosengarten is the reigning Joe Moore Award winner, and the Washington Huskies tackle looks poised to be selected early in the 2024 NFL draft. Rosengarten had a slow start to his college football career, playing only five games in his first two seasons with the Huskies.

However, he leveled up in his last two collegiate seasons, becoming integral to Washington's offensive line. The right tackle earned an array of awards in 2022 and 2023, ending his college career with a bang.