NFL Combine wide receiver 40 times: Listing top 5 feat. Xavier Worthy

The 2024 NFL Combine is the latest iteration of the league's scouting showcase for soon-to-be drafted prospects. We've reached day 3, and we're set to see quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs take the Gridiron.

This article will examine the wide receivers with the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2024 NFL Combine. So, with little ado, let's look at the pass catchers that will look good on an Olympics track.

Top five NFL Combine wide receiver times

Here's a look at the top five fastest wide receivers at the 2024 NFL Draft:

5) Jacob Cowing, Arizona - 4.38

Jacob Cowing split his college football career between stints with UTEP and Arizona. Cowing spent two productive years at UTEP before taking his talents to Arizona.

At Arizona, he reminded the college football world of his talents, earning offensive MVP honors at the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Like the other players here, he'll be looking to make an impact at the NFL level.

4) Devontez Walker, North Carolina - 4.36

North Carolina pass-catcher Devontez Walker had an eventful college football career. The Charlotte, North Carolina native started at Kent State, where he earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2022.

However, before the 2023 college football season, he elected to take his talents to North Carolina via the transfer portal. Walker had a decent 2023 college football season, ending with third-team All-ACC honors.

3) AD Mitchell, Texas - 4.34

AD Mitchell had an eventful college football career. Mitchell started his career with a two-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs that saw him win consecutive CFP National Championships. He then took his talents to Texas to play for the Longhorns.

While at Georgia, Mitchell was a clear backup on the team's stacked roster. However, in Texas, he was the undisputed number-one wide receiver. He scored career highs across all categories and declared for this year's Draft.

2) Brian Thomas Jr., LSU - 4.33

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 4.33 NFL Combine 40-yard dash time would have been impressive in most years. However, another player in his positional group recently broke the Combine record.

Thomas Jr. enjoyed a productive college football career with LSU. The Walker, Louisiana native spent three stellar seasons with LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in his final college football season.

1) Xavier Worthy, Texas - 4.21 (New Combine Record)

You might have heard the news about Xavier Worthy breaking the most famous record of the NFL Combine. That's right, Xavier Worthy is officially the fastest man the NFL Combine has ever seen.

The Texas Longhorns pass catcher completed the 40-yard dash in a stunning 4.22 seconds on his second attempt. The time was updated to 4.21 when official times were released. Worthy has beaten John Ross III's long-standing record by .01 seconds.