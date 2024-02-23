Adonai Mitchell 2024 NFL Draft projection: How high could Texas WR land? 

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receivers and Texas' Adonai Mitchell is one of them.

Mitchell played two years at Georgia before transferring to Texas. Last season, with the Longhorns, he recorded 845 receiving yards and 55 receptions for 11 touchdowns to help his draft stock.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, Mitchell could be selected in the first round.

Adonai Mitchell's draft projection for 2024

Adonai Mitchell is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he had Mitchell going 28th overall to the Buffalo Bills who are desperately in need of a wide receiver. On paper, it seems like the ceiling for Mitchell would be in the early to mid 20s.

On SportsKeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, the scouting report is as follows:

"Mitchell exploded in a bigger role this season, showing off better quickness and more polish than his limited sample size at Georgia. An elite route-runner with a 6'4", 190-pound frame, Mitchell is extraordinarily hard to defend without a second defender nearby."

Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, has Adonai Mitchell ranked as his seventh-best wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman.

In his mock draft, Kiper Jr. praised the Longhorns wide receiver for his hands and his ability to separate himself from defenders.

"He thrived on crossing routes, using his size and quickness to get separation from defenders. He has great hands," Kiper Jr. wrote.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, has Adonai Mitchell as his 34th-ranked prospect and had some praise for his hands:

"Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is deceptively fast because of his long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he's clean getting in and out of breaks."

Jeremiah added:

"It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. He doesn't have a ton of production after the catch. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he's a real weapon in the red zone."

Adonai Mitchell NFL comparison

Mitchell is compared to George Pickens by NFLdraftbuzz and Josh Reynolds by Bleacher Report.

By those comparisons, it seems like Mitchell will be a solid No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL.

Mitchell could complement a star wide receiver and take away some coverage, which is why he's projected to be a first or second-round pick.