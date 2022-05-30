×
Create
Notifications

"Sacrificed the ultimate price for US!" - NFL community gathers to pay their respect to armed forces on Memorial Day

New England Patriots And Revolution Plant American Flags To Honor Veterans For Memorial Day
New England Patriots And Revolution Plant American Flags To Honor Veterans For Memorial Day
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 11:03 PM IST
Feature

On Memorial Day, those within the NFL community have come together to pay their respects to the armed forces.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and current analyst Kurt Warner said that today, he remembers all those who have given their lives to our country and all of the families that sacrificed the ultimate price for the U.S.

Today I remember all those who have given their lives for our country & all the families that sacrificed the ultimate price for US! #NeverForget

The Atlanta Falcons tweeted "thank you" and honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, adding that they'll never be forgotten:

To those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we honor and thank you. You will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay https://t.co/HX3fiwdU5X

Current Vice President of NFL Football Operations and former five-time Pro Bowl defensive back Troy Vincent Sr. wrote that we must take time to reflect and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to this country:

This #MemorialDay, take time to reflect and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to this country. #SaluteToService https://t.co/0TcurHFAOk
youtube-cover

The Cleveland Browns tweeted in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice:

On this Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. https://t.co/3NtDdiOudB

The Kansas City Chiefs tweeted in honor of those who have fallen in the line of service defending our country:

Today and everyday we honor those who have fallen in the line of service defending our country. #MemorialDay https://t.co/DotCYxY7iU

The Washington Commanders noted that today and always, the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country will be remembered:

Today and always, we remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country https://t.co/fOcLVjPKVJ

The Tennessee Titans used the United States flag emoji to observe Memorial Day:

🇺🇸 https://t.co/iiRAYBzmcV

The New England Patriots said there are countless reasons to remember this day. Those from the Patriots Foundation and volunteers helped plant flags on Boston Common in recognition of those who made the ultimate sacrifice:

Countless reasons to honor & remember this #MemorialDay.Last week, @PatsFoundation & volunteers from Cross Insurance helped plant flags on Boston Common in recognition of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. https://t.co/ae2uWVciaw

The New York Giants remembered men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country:

We honor and remember those men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DTPMzN1nQc

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, commented that they were recognizing and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day:

Remembering + honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.#MemorialDay 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TXaeSnpqIJ

Remembering Pat Tillman on Memorial Day

Former Arizona Cardinals player Pat Tillman served in the U.S. Army. Source: WFLA
Former Arizona Cardinals player Pat Tillman served in the U.S. Army. Source: WFLA

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Tillman in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He played in 60 games for the Cardinals in four seasons (1998-2001).

After the attacks on September 11, 2001, and the ensuing invasion of Afghanistan, Tillman was moved to assess his priorities. He elected to turn down a contract with the Cardinals and enlist in the army at the end of the 2001 season. In July 2002, Tillman enlisted in the U.S. Army for a three-year term.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

His unit was ambushed as it made its way through the rugged canyon terrain of eastern Afghanistan on the evening of April 22, 2004. Tillman's heroic attempt to give cover to fellow soldiers as they escaped the canyon led to his untimely and tragic death.

On this day, we think of Tillman and the men and women who laid their lives out on the line for all of us.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी