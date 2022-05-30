"Sacrificed the ultimate price for US!" - NFL community gathers to pay their respect to armed forces on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, those within the NFL community have come together to pay their respects to the armed forces.
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and current analyst Kurt Warner said that today, he remembers all those who have given their lives to our country and all of the families that sacrificed the ultimate price for the U.S.
The Atlanta Falcons tweeted "thank you" and honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, adding that they'll never be forgotten:
Current Vice President of NFL Football Operations and former five-time Pro Bowl defensive back Troy Vincent Sr. wrote that we must take time to reflect and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to this country:
The Cleveland Browns tweeted in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice:
The Kansas City Chiefs tweeted in honor of those who have fallen in the line of service defending our country:
The Washington Commanders noted that today and always, the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country will be remembered:
The Tennessee Titans used the United States flag emoji to observe Memorial Day:
The New England Patriots said there are countless reasons to remember this day. Those from the Patriots Foundation and volunteers helped plant flags on Boston Common in recognition of those who made the ultimate sacrifice:
The New York Giants remembered men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country:
The defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, commented that they were recognizing and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day:
Remembering Pat Tillman on Memorial Day
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Tillman in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He played in 60 games for the Cardinals in four seasons (1998-2001).
After the attacks on September 11, 2001, and the ensuing invasion of Afghanistan, Tillman was moved to assess his priorities. He elected to turn down a contract with the Cardinals and enlist in the army at the end of the 2001 season. In July 2002, Tillman enlisted in the U.S. Army for a three-year term.
His unit was ambushed as it made its way through the rugged canyon terrain of eastern Afghanistan on the evening of April 22, 2004. Tillman's heroic attempt to give cover to fellow soldiers as they escaped the canyon led to his untimely and tragic death.
On this day, we think of Tillman and the men and women who laid their lives out on the line for all of us.