NFL Countdown: Steelers repeat history thanks to heroics of '79

The 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers were a unique team for a couple of reasons. First, they were only the fourth team ever to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Their victory in Super Bowl XIV, also, ensured that the Steelers were the first, and still the only, franchise in NFL history to do so twice. They had previously emerged victorious in 1974 and 1975.

And secondly, the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with an entire roster of players who had only ever played for the Steelers. With the current, almost constant turnover of players in today's NFL, that achievement is unlikely to ever be matched.

During the regular season, Pittsburgh, under the stewardship of legendary head coach Chuck Noll, put together a 12-4 record as they pipped the Houston Oilers to the AFC Central title.

As the Steelers prepared for the playoffs, the City of Pittsburgh was riding high on a wave of positivity, thanks to the achievements of not only their football team, but also the Pittsburgh Pirates, who, in October, were crowned MLB World Series champions after an inspirational comeback against the Baltimore Orioles.

Pittsburgh entered the playoffs, once again, led by their maverick quarterback, Terry Bradshaw. The Blond Bomber had a Hall of Fame career with the Steelers, but it was far from smooth sailing as he famously had a strained relationship with HC Chuck Noll, which did not thaw after his retirement. Bradshaw has spoken candidly about this in the past:

"The first 10-15 years after (my retirement), I was pissed. I’m not going to lie to you. He is no longer with us on this earth, and there are so many wonderful things that Chuck did for me, but he did not know how to handle me."

Bradshaw continued:

"When I really sat down and had a conversation with myself, I said, ‘He probably saw in me this naïve momma’s boy, aw shucks, doesn’t study enough, for him anyway. He’s gotta toughen me up. He’s gonna break me down and get me hard, so I can handle the NFL.’ I’m going to go with that because that’s the only thing that makes sense. Or else why would he have treated me that way?”

Regardless of their off-the-field relationship, on the field, they were a match made in heaven, and Bradshaw, who was coming off a victory in Super XIII, which many believe to be his finest performance in a Steelers jersey, was full of confidence.

They eased past the Miami Dolphins 34-13 in the Divisional round, thanks to 100 all-purpose yards and a touchdown from running back Franco Harris, while being excellently marshalled by Bradshaw. The AFC Championship game saw them go up against division rivals, the Houston Oilers, as the team from Iron City prevailed 24-13.

Bradshaw and Co. arrive at Super Bowl XIV in search of history

The team arrived at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, resembling the walking wounded, having already lost two All-Pros to injuries in the form of outside linebacker Jack Ham and safety Mike Wagner. They also had multiple players carrying knocks.

Their opponents that day were the Los Angeles Rams, who themselves had their own injury problems, as defensive lineman Jack Youngblood famously played the entire game with a broken leg.

Super Bowl XIV was a back-and-forth affair, with no fewer than six lead changes, as both teams attempted to exert their dominance on the game. The Rams held a 13-10 lead at the half, thanks to a touchdown from Cullen Bryant and a pair of Frank Corral field goals. Pittsburgh's points came courtesy of a Franco Harris one-yard touchdown run and a Matt Bahr field goal.

The third quarter followed the same pattern of the first half, with Bradshaw connecting with his favorite target, Lynn Swann, for a 47-yard touchdown. The Rams immediately replied, thanks to a 24-yard touchdown catch from Ron Smith.

The Rams missed an extra point, meaning they led 19-17, entering the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, Bradshaw found John Stallworth on one of the most famous plays in NFL history, as they connected on a deep ball, which Stallworth caught over his opposite shoulder, before taking it all the way to the house, for a 73-yard score.

Franco Harris would add some late gloss to the final result with a second one-yard touchdown run as the Pittsburgh Steelers sealed a 31-17 victory. In doing so, they secured a place in NFL history. Bradshaw was named MVP for the second consecutive year after throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

All three of the Steelers' previous Super Bowl victories had been built on the back of their legendary Steel Curtain defense, but not the team of 1979. While the Steel Curtain was still in situ by 1979, in was the offense with Bradshaw, Swann, Harris and Stallworth being the driving force behind that Super Bowl run. The '79 Steelers ranked first in points scored and remain the only Steelers team in history to achieve that honor.

Super Bowl XIV would also signal the end of the Steelers dynasty, and it would be 26 years before they would regain the Vince Lombardi trophy.

