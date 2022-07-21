NFL Countdown: League celebrates the game's very best with 50th anniversary team

We all know that the NFL is big on its rich history. At every chance, modern players and former players alike pay tribute to those who came before them.

One such way that the league celebrated the game's greats was by making a 50th-anniversary team back in 1969. Hall of Fame voters picked the best players from NFL franchises to comprise the team.

What is the point, you ask? It’s simple - to honor the greatest players to ever play in the 50 years of the National Football League.

Let's start with the offense, shall we?

NFL's 50th anniversary team - Offense

The running backs for the 50th-anniversary team are perhaps two of the greatest ever in Gale Sayers and Jim Brown. Sayers is a Hall of Famer, a five-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. As for Jim Brown, well, we all know what kind of back he was.

Jim Brown played nine seasons, all with the Browns. He has only recorded two seasons under 1,000 yards. Brown is a Hall of Famer and a three-time AP MVP winner.

Johnny Unitas was the team's quarterback and is in the Hall of Fame as well. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl winner. Unitas played 18 seasons in the league and is one of the greatest players of all time.

Don Hutson was the team's top wide receiver. Like the others listed above, he has numerous Pro Bowls and All-Pros to his name and is a member of the league's Hall of Fame.

Other offensive players include Elroy Hirsch, John Mackey, Cal Hubbard, Jerry Kramer and Chuck Bednarik.

NFL's 50th anniversary team - Defence & Special Teams

Names like Gino Marchetti, Leo Nomellini, Ray Nitschke and Emlen Tunnell are all sensational names. However, the one name that stands out is Dick "Night Train" Lane.

The former Rams, Chicago Cardinals and Detroit star was a force to be reckoned with. During his time in the league, Lane managed 14 interceptions in his rookie season in just 12 games.

In his 14-year career, Lane only had one season in which he did not manage an interception, which was his last year in 1965. The cornerback is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and a member of the league's Hall of Fame All-50's Team.

The place kicker for the team was Lou Groza of the Cleveland Browns. He is a member of the Hall of Fame, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. He is also a four-time NFL champion and a four-time AAFC champion.

What a team.

All stats via Pro Football Reference.

