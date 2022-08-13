NFL Countdown: Super Bowl XII the crowning jewel of Cowboys legend Tom Landry's legacy

Ask any Dallas Cowboys fan about Tom Landry. To a person, they will tell you he was one of the best. It is a far cry from what Dallas is today, especially after not tasting success for what feels like forever. Back in the day, however, the Cowboys were a serious force to be reckoned with.

When the Cowboys made their NFL debut way back in 1960, Landry was the team's first head coach. It was a post he held for nearly three decades. It took seven years for the Cowboys, under Landry, to post a winning season. They did this in 1966 (10-3-1 record).

After 1966, Landry would not have a losing season until 1986. He and the Cowboys would register 20 consecutive seasons above .500. That, in itself, is seriously impressive.

During that period, Dallas won its division 13 times, had five NFC titles, and won two Super Bowls while playing in three more.

Super Bowl XII cements Landry's legacy

However, Super Bowl XII was his crowning achievement. With Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett and the famed Doomsday defense, Dallas had a superb 1977 season. They went 12-2 during the regular season.

The Cowboys won their first eight games before tasting defeat in Week 9 against the Cardinals. They would face defeat again, a week later, against the Steelers. Dallas would not lose again that season.

The defense was superb. They held opposing teams to 10 points or under seven times. This included a shutout win over the Lions. During the regular season, the defense averaged only 15 points against opponents, which ranked them eighth in the league.

With Landry only having one Super Bowl win to his name after years of dominance, his second triumph solidified his legacy.

Dallas met the Denver Broncos in the NFL's big game, and the defense did a number on them. Broncos quarterback Craig Morton was picked off four times and only completed four of his 15 passes for 39 yards. Norris Wease didn't fare much better, as he completed four of his 10 passes for 22 yards.

Staubach (17/25 for 183 yards and one touchdown) and Tony Dorsett (15 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown) led the way for Dallas on offense, but it was the defense that stole the show. They kept Denver to just ten points, while the offense put up 27.

Dallas defenders in Harvey Martin and Randy White were the MVPs of the Super Bowl as the defense forced eight turnovers.

Landry is considered one of the best Cowboys coaches ever. He finished his career with a 250-162-6 record and a .607 overall winning mark. He is also a member of the NFL's Hall of Fame and will go down in Cowboys history as the man who brought the first Super Bowl success to Big D.

