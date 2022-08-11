NFL Countdown: Super Bowl XLI gives Peyton Manning his first taste of Lombardi glory

We all know Peyton Manning as one of the greatest to ever do it in the NFL. 'The Sheriff' as he was most famously known, is a 14-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champ and is a member of the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Drafted to the Colts with the first pick in the 1998 Draft, the quarterback would win two league MVP's before he tasted the ultimate success of a Super Bowl.

Today, we are going to relive the Hall of Famer's first Super Bowl victory.

The 2006 season with the Colts

During the 2006 season, the Colts, led by Manning, started with a 9-0 record as they blew through the league. Their first loss came at the hands of the Cowboys in Week 11, 21-14.

From there, the Colts' form was up and down as they would end the regular season with a 12-4 record.

Peyton went to the postseason six times before 2006 which included four consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2006. Each year, the Colts had failed to win the ultimate prize.

The Colts defeated the Chiefs 23-8 in the Wildcard round and followed that up with a 15-6 win over the Ravens in the divisional round. That set up a monster AFC Championship game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The Colts defeated the Chiefs 23-8 in the Wildcard round and followed that up with a 15-6 win over the Ravens in the divisional round. That set up a monster AFC Championship game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In a high-scoring contest, the Colts managed to win 38-34 to advance to the Super Bowl as Manning threw for 349 yards and a touchdown.

In a high-scoring contest, the Colts managed to win 38-34 to advance to the Super Bowl as Manning threw for 349 yards and a touchdown.

Colts vs Bears for Manning's first Super Bowl win

Indianapolis Colts Victory Parade

The Bears, led by head coach Lovie Smith, finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and Rex Grossman was the player standing in the way of the ultimate glory for Manning.

Devin Hester got the game off to a hot start as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown as the Bears took a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds in. Not the best start in a Super Bowl.

A Super Bowl in the pouring rain.

The 2006



A Super Bowl in the pouring rain.

Manning found Reggie Wayne in the endzone in the first quarter with a 53-yard bomb to get the Colts on the board. The Bears hit back thanks to a four-yard touchdown pass to Muhsin Muhammad as the first quarter ended with the Colts down 14-6.

The second quarter started with an Adam Vinatieri field goal from 29-yards to bring the Colts closer. Then took the lead just five minutes later thanks to a one-yard rush from Dominic Rhodes as the Colts led 16-14 at halftime.

From then on, the Colts never trailed again after a pair of Vinatieri field goals pushed the lead out to eight in the third quarter. Robbie Gould nailed a 44-yard field goal to bring the Bears to within five points with one quarter left to play.

The fourth quarter saw only one score, and it was by the Colts defense. A Kelvin Hayden pick six to the house to all but end the Bears' hopes and give Manning his first ever Lombardi Trophy.

