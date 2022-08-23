3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will finish dead-last in the NFC East in 2022

During the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East after finishing the regular season with an impressive 12-5 record. However, as soon as they entered the playoffs, they were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers 17-23 in the NFC Wildcard. Many people thought the Cowboys' 12-5 record was partly down to their weak division, as they managed to win all six division games last year.

Despite this, there are plenty of reasons why Dallas won't have it all their way in 2022, and there are also a few reasons why they may finish dead-last in the NFC East in 2022.

#1 – Philadelphia Eagles' offseason moves

The Dallas Cowboys' main division rivals in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles, have made some excellent offseason additions that can only spell bad news for Dallas.

The Eagles added A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal, who will provide Jalen Hurts with more weapons outside DeVonta Smith.

They also had an excellent draft, picking up defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. The Georgia pair should start day one and have the potential to be elite in the NFL.

#2 – Washington Commanders have a quarterback

After years of uncertainty at the position, the Washington Commanders splashed out to bring Carson Wentz in for 2022. Wentz, of course, has extensive knowledge of the division due to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and proved in 2021 that he could be a franchise quarterback. Wentz had a statistically solid year last year, passing for 27 touchdowns against seven picks and leading the Indianapolis Colts to nine wins.

Wentz now gets an elite wideout in Terry McLaurin and excellent complementary pieces in Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas.

#3 – Dallas Cowboys' losses

As much as the rest of the division has improved, Dallas may finish bottom of the NFC East in 2022 because of their offseason losses. They traded elite wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for just a fifth-round pick but kept Michael Gallup, who's coming off a devastating ACL injury.

They traded elite wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for just a fifth-round pick but kept Michael Gallup, who's coming off a devastating ACL injury.

They also lost starters La'El Collins and Randy Gregory in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos, respectively.

NFL @NFL Broncos signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.



📸: Roger Steinman/AP Broncos signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.📸: Roger Steinman/AP https://t.co/krWgNrkcnU

They drafted Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to replace tackle Collins, but he was the most penalized offensive lineman in college football, so he will need to scrub up his game if he's to make it in the NFL.

