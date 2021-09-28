NFL Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings: New faces emerge in Week 3 - September 28th, 2021

There has been yet another shakeup in the defensive player of the year rankings for Week 3. Week 3 has concluded, giving a much clearer picture of who is to be a week-to-week defensive standout for the 2021 season.

Finally, there is a familiar face that has burrowed his way into the top five. Myles Garrett has finally returned to his 2020 form in constant talks of DPOTY honors.

Here's a look at the top five power rankings for Defensive Player of the Year.

2021-22 NFL Defensive Player of The Year - Power Rankings after Week 3

On top of Myles Garrett returning to his purely dominant defensive form in Week 3, Bobby Wagner maintains one of the slots in the top five. Wagner has been one of the most solid linebackers in all of football and still leads the way with the most tackles.

Two newcomers have made their way to the top after three solid weeks of production, replacing some of the Week 2 standouts. Mike Edwards has been dropped off the list after a quiet Week 3, while Von Miller holds fast.

#5 Von Miller

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

8 tackles, 6 solo, 3 assisted, 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss resulting in -25 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (4)

Although Von Miller added three tackles, one sack, and one more tackle for loss, he has dropped down one spot. The good news is Miller remains a defensive force for the Denver Broncos.

Miller has worked his way into the top five through Week 3, and with his numbers thus far, he will remain in the top five for the 2021 season.

#4 Bobby Wagner

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

44 tackles, 24 solo, 18 assisted, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss resulting in -7 yards, 1 pass defended.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (1)

Bobby Wagner is still playing like a man possessed through Week 3. He added 11 more tackles to his overall number for the 2021 season.

Wagner leads the way through every defensive player with 44 tackles. The next closest player is Eric Kendricks with 37 tackles.

The Seattle Seahawks are lucky to have a linebacker with Wagner's skill. He is all over the field helping the defense stop opposing offenses at every turn.

#3 Myles Garrett

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

14 tackles, 8 solo, 6 assisted, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss resulting in -34 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (-)

Myles Garrett has finally smashed his way into the top five for defensive players through Week 3 of the 2021 season

Although Garrett had a very quiet Week 2, he has more than made up for it in Week 3.

Garrett smashed his way into the lead for the sack count. The Cleveland Browns completely shut down the Chicago Bears thanks to Garrett's 4.5 sack performance. Now that Garrett has returned to his 2020 form, expect him to remain in the top five for the foreseeable future.

#2 Hasson Reddick

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

9 tackles, 5 solo, 4 assisted, 4.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss resulting in -22 yards.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (-)

There is no longer denying the skillset that Hasson Reddick of the Carolina Panthers has shown through Week 3. Although Chandler Jones and Myles Garrett are ahead of Reddick because of one game, Reddick has been the most consistent.

Reddick has accumulated 1.5 sacks in every single game, and his trajectory at this stage of adding a sack and a half will be astronomical if he keeps finding a way to opposing quarterbacks.

#1 Chandler Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals

9 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 5 tackles for loss resulting in -46 yards, 9 QB hits.

Previous NFL DPOTY Rankings - (2)

Chandler Jones was at #2 through Week 2 but has now moved his way back into the number one spot. He added another three tackles to his overall count and only remains behind Myles Garrett with half a sack.

Jones was able to recover a fumble during the Arizona Cardinals' last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Jones will remain at #1 overall until someone can successfully be a sack monster who also strips the ball away as he does.

